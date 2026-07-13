The Computers Have Spoken, Can UNC Change the Ending?

The computers have spoken, and the first half of North Carolina’s 2026 season projects to be ugly.

Six games. Five losses. One win. And not a single victory over an FBS opponent.

Then Syracuse comes to Chapel Hill. Does the season finally turn?

Friday’s article discussed the two predictive models we’re using, SP+ and Bet IQ, along with a brief explanation of how they work.

Now, let’s get right to the second half of the season. Here’s how the two services see it going, along with my comments.

Syracuse at UNC

SP+ – UNC by 7.5 (UNC’s 10th-toughest game)

Bet IQ – UNC by 4.9 (UNC’s 10th-toughest game)

Me – If these models are correct, the Tar Heels will get their first FBS win of the season on Oct. 24, when the Orange come to town.

Oddly enough, this prediction doesn’t sit comfortably with me. The Orange get Steve Angeli back from injury, and if he is healthy, that matters.

Miami at UNC

SP+ – Miami by 14.2 (UNC’s second-toughest game)

Bet IQ – Miami by 19.2 (UNC’s second-toughest game)

Me – Only a Hollywood scriptwriter might imagine a UNC upset, but it is tempting. The game is on Halloween, and UNC has some history at home against Miami in similar circumstances.

In 2004, UNC was 3-3 and coming off a 46-16 beatdown at Utah. Then the Tar Heels came home to face No. 4 Miami on Oct. 30. You know what happened that night.

Miami might be as good as last season, but they might … not?

No, you’re right. That way madness lies.

UNC at UConn

P+ – UNC by 12 (UNC’s worst FBS opponent)

Bet IQ – UNC by 7 (UNC’s worst FBS opponent)

Me – Call it shellshock if you want, but it almost concerns me when these two services pick UNC to win a game.

In this case, it shouldn’t.

UConn lost a ton of talent and head coach Jim Mora Jr. from a team that went 9-4 last season. The Huskies have a full rebuild on their hands.

What, me worry?

The last time UNC faced similar circumstances was against James Madison in 2024. The Dukes had lost Curt Cignetti and half the 2023 team to Indiana. The Tar Heels lost 70-50 at home.

Louisville at UNC

SP+ – Louisville by 4.2 (UNC’s eighth-toughest game)

Bet IQ – Louisville by 8.6 (UNC’s sixth-toughest game)

Me – Like some games in the first half of the season, these two services diverge considerably on Louisville. Perhaps Louisville’s underlying metrics simply leave a wider range of possibilities. Whatever the reason, the two models see this game very differently.

Here’s a crazy bit of trivia. Although Louisville joined the ACC a dozen years ago, the Cardinals have played UNC only once as league brethren, in 2017. Bobby Petrino was their coach, and they had this quarterback named Lamar Jackson.

The two teams have played only eight times, period.

Most of my personal viewing experiences have been nightmarish. The highlight was a 69-14 beatdown in Louisville, when that damn train whistle never stopped blowing.

UNC at Virginia

SP+ – Virginia by 5.8 (UNC’s fourth-toughest game)

Bet IQ – Virginia by 9.8 (UNC’s fifth-toughest game)

Me – On the back half of the schedule, Bet IQ is more skeptical of UNC than SP+, usually by four or five points.

If the Tar Heels are going to outperform the models, they have to win games like this one. SP+ sees Virginia as less than a touchdown favorite.

Those are the games UNC must steal.

NC State at UNC

SP+ – UNC by 5.7 (UNC’s ninth-toughest game)

Bet IQ – NC State by 1.1 (UNC’s eighth-toughest game)

Me – Of course it is. Of course, the two services split on NC State. What could fit the current state of UNC football any better?

A win over NC State would bring a ray of light into even the darkest of seasons. Say it should not be that way, and I will agree. But this is where UNC football is. A sixth consecutive loss to the Wolfpack would not help matters.

Next Up

If SP+ and Bet IQ hit every game perfectly, North Carolina finishes either 4-8 or 3-9 in Bill Belichick’s second season in Chapel Hill.

That’s what the computers say.

On Wednesday, we’ll ask the more interesting question: What if they’re wrong?