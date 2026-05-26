Continuity and Consistency Breeds Success for Carolina Baseball - Today's Take

Inside Carolina’s senior reporter Greg Barnes discusses the importance of continuity and consistency in the search for success for head coach Scott Forbes and the North Carolina baseball program.

“When you look at some of these programs that every once in a while have a really good team, there is the need to capitalize on it. Local teams have been really good on occasion and Coastal has been consistently good and they cashed in on that winning the title and then playing for one last year.

“So the challenge is not just being good for one year because with all those eggs in one basket, a hot pitcher or a bad day at the plate can get you eliminated. When you bank on one year to deliver, that’s difficult, not only in baseball but the other sports as well. So you want to put yourself into contention as often as you can.

“Carolina Baseball has done that over the last 20-plus years now. You want to be a favorite to get to Omaha every year and give yourself a chance. Understand there will be upsets and things happen but put yourself in position to win. Carolina has done that nearly every year and has gone to Omaha basically one of every three years – sign up for that every year. And that’s the continuity and consistency we’ve seen from Fox to now Forbes and the coaching staff down to the support staff.

“You want to make sure all these things are perfect as best you can get them, but at the end of the day, you have to have that continuity. It’s important for your coaching staff to look pretty much the same year after year if you have faith in that coaching staff. You are going to have people leave for bigger and better jobs and if an assistant goes to be a head coach, that’s understandable. But having that lineage that traces back year over year puts you in position to be consistent and that’s what we’ve seen for the last couple of decades in Chapel Hill.”