How We Cover the Search - Today's Take

The North Carolina coaching search is the talk of the college basketball world. Covering the search is a challenge for those tasked to do so, especially in the era of massive social media input, rumors and the race to be first with the news. Inside Carolina senior reporter Greg Barnes has covered major events in Carolina Athletics for nearly two decades. Today, he highlights those challenges …

“Fortunately, we’ve been doing this for a long time, and so we have a lot of those connections made, which are very helpful. Then from there, it’s a matter of making sure you hone in on when things are happening and the timeline, because when you get into these things like Hubert Davis’ exit, we heard all kinds of things. We also had some good people associated with UNC who had a pretty good understanding of everything that was taking place, and so we knew where things were headed. So it was just a matter of making sure that we reported it in a fair way, in a timely way.

“To move forward you have to make sure you have multiple sources. Whenever you talk about anything of significance — like a coaching firing, a coaching hire, anything along those lines — you’re not banking on just one source. For me, I don’t think that’s responsible. I think you have to have multiple people confirming the exact same information from a high level. And once that happens, you can run your story.

“Yes, we would love to be able to be the first to publish who the next head coach is going to be. That’s the challenge, and that’s the fuel. You want to be ahead of everybody else, but if we’re not right, then our credibility takes a significant blow, and that’s something that we take very seriously. So we want to make sure that as we’re parsing the data, we’re trying to do it quickly, we’re trying to do it accurately, but more importantly, it’s got to be right. We’re not going to publish anything with regard to a coaching search until we know that it’s right.”