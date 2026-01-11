North Carolina Defensive Lineman D'Antre Robinson To Enter Transfer Portal
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — With five days left in the NCAA’s transfer portal window, North Carolina defensive lineman D’Antre Robinson has opted to leave the program. Robinson’s agent confirmed the decision to On3 on Sunday.
Robinson finished the 2025 season with 38 tackles — fourth among UNC defensive linemen and 10th overall — along with 2.5 tackles for loss and a forced fumble. Among the Tar Heels’ interior defensive lineman, Robinson rated the highest run defender (72.8), per PFF.
The 6-foot-4, 315-pound sophomore transferred to UNC after spending his freshman season at Florida, where he appeared in 11 games. A native of Orlando, Fla., Robinson was ranked the No. 27 defensive lineman in his class, the No. 32 player in the state and No. 267 nationally.
“Having a whole new team and a whole bunch of new teammates, we had to get closer by going out to dinner, going to get fish, and everything like that,” Robinson said of how he adapted to his new teammates last season. “That’s where it starts, building a brotherhood.”
Robinson enters the portal just one day after CJ Mims — another key Tar Heel defensive lineman —chose to leave the program.