David’s Team: How UNC Baseball Helped One Young Fan Through Cancer

OMAHA, Neb. — Josh Hill’s world turned upside down at 9:34 p.m. on March 27, 2023. Josh was teaching and got a call from his wife, who had taken their under-the-weather three-year-old son, David, to the hospital. She said the words of every parent’s worst nightmare.

“They think he has cancer,” she said over the phone.

Josh does not remember driving home, and he does not remember getting to the hospital. He remembers sitting in the hospital with his wife, the two of them looking at their son. He was diagnosed with B-cell leukemia. They were astonished that he still looked just like he always had, no traces of the monster raging inside his body.

Three years later, David, now six, sat in the Hilton Hotel in Omaha playing with a digital camera, pulling on his UNC blue and white hat and shuffling through rounds of TV interviews. Josh sits in one chair, David in the other. There is a lit-up neon blue “OMAHEELS” sign and balloons behind them.

Earlier that day, Josh and David had walked around the corner of the Hilton, where the North Carolina baseball team was gathering before their sendoff to game one of the College World Series Championship Final. Folger Boaz saw David first and gave him a fist bump.

Gavin Gallaher came over next and joked with the boy about an interview he’d done about his favorite players and Gallaher’s name didn’t make the cut.

David met the UNC team a year after his diagnosis, thanks to Dr. Patrick Thompson. David participated in the Tar Heels’ yearly Shoes4Hope day. Thompson and Josh are big baseball fanatics, and the doctor invited the family to the First Pitch dinner, and it snowballed from there.

Once David turned five, he was paired with the UNC baseball program through Team IMPACT, a program that matches children facing serious illnesses and disabilities with college sports teams.

North Carolina has become David’s team. Every time Jake Knapp saw David, he greeted him with a bear hug and a huge grin. Boston Flannery always tries to make him laugh. Josh’s favorite interactions are the simple ones.

He remembers talking to Carter Hicks after an event, while David sat against the back bench of the Boshamer Stadium dugout playing with Hot Wheels cars. Luke Stevenson walked over and joined David in his car, playing. All the adults in the vicinity turned to look.

“We’re all just watching Luke Stevenson, larger than life, Luke Stevenson playing with Hot Wheels with my five-year-old son,” Josh said. “And it was the sweetest thing I think I’ve ever seen.”

It’s as if David’s team has expanded from his parents and his support system to all the boys in blue. A whole swath of the team was in attendance for David’s bell-ringing ceremony. Walker McDuffie, Carter French, Flannery, Kyle Percival and more were there to support the young kid finishing his chemotherapy.

“They even came to his ring the bell, and they were cheering so loud, I got teary-eyed,” Josh said.

“It was really loud,” David said with a smile.

Through team IMPACT and North Carolina’s victory over West Virginia, David and Josh were able to make the trip to Omaha. David, in particular, is excited to ride the Ferris Wheel, see the team and, as he put it, “see the guys kick some butt.”

For the Tar Heels, the partnership is about more than baseball. It’s about giving back to the community and ensuring that even during life’s toughest moments, there is still room for joy.

“UNC Baseball is special,” Josh said. “These guys have huge hearts for people in general, but watching them interact with David, I can tell it’s not just something that they’re doing because they have to. They genuinely care. They’re genuinely good people, and they’re goofballs too. You can see it. But when they come and talk to us when they come and play with David, and talk to him, and interact with him, it’s genuine, it’s there. They care, and it has been so uplifting through the whole thing.”