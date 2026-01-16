Dean Smith's Reflections on the Smith Center

As the Smith Center turns 40, we recalled when Dean Smith sat down with Inside Carolina two decades ago (at age 74, on the building’s 20th anniversary) to reflect on the arena that bears his name. In the late legendary coach’s absence for this landmark occasion, we have republished that interview, as it was told to former IC staffer Andy Britt …

Who was the most instrumental in getting this building done?

Dean Smith: “Well, first of all, I wasn’t even for it myself at first. I loved the noise in Carmichael and the hard ticket. Finally, I asked the athletic director about the students, and he said we could more than double the number of students that would be able to go to the games. That’s when I finally agreed. And, of course, they mentioned my name and I really didn’t think that would be appropriate. Too bad we can’t put all the players’ names on it.

“As it turned out, it was a great move even for the sake of injuries. We had several knee problems over at Carmichael and we haven’t had one over here, and that’s highly unusual. So that nice floor that gives a little bit has helped. And I didn’t know it would still be that hard of a ticket, but it is most years.

“I didn’t promote it … Ernie Williamson of the Educational Foundation had a lot to do with it. Skipper Bowles raising the money had a lot to do with it. But I don’t think you can say any one person more than another. Most people wanted a bigger place because they couldn’t get tickets.”

What struck you the most about the building when you first walked in prior to the opening game versus Duke, and then as the game went on?

“… I remember we had a big thing that Friday night. But the baskets were still 10-feet high. We were playing a very good team and we were a good team. Steve Hale went backdoor and got 28 points – I remember that. I’ve coached on so many gyms and coliseums. It was nice to have better dressing room quarters. I don’t know what other thoughts went through my mind other than that we play well against Duke.”

Do you remember any awe or intimidation factor for opposing teams?

“I don’t know whether it did or not. Of course, Sam Cassell didn’t think so. I thought the crowd, when we were coming from behind, was even noisier than when we were in Carmichael. So that was a pleasant surprise.

“I know one time I really enjoyed. Following that first year, we had an alumni game here and we had a lot of fun with that. All the guys that had played at Carmichael and before came back and put on a good show.”

What is your most unforgettable victory in the Smith Center?

“Oh, gosh. There were a lot of them. Of course it was a lot of fun to come back against a very good Florida State team after being 21 down with nine minutes to play. Believe me, players couldn’t even hear me during timeouts. We had our heads together and I was shouting. We kept going, ‘What?’ That’s just one off the top of my head.

“I think we usually beat Duke. They won one or two here. Duke came on in the late ‘80s and became a big rival. Before that it was State, or really [Ralph] Sampson and Virginia. The hardest ticket in Carmichael was the Virginia game.”

Dean Smith poses in the Smith Center before its 1986 opening. (Hugh Morton/N.C. Collection)

Any games in the building on the other end of the spectrum that come to mind?

“Yes, probably I shouldn’t say this… I got a phone call just as I was walking out onto the court against Florida State, the game with Cassell and [Charlie] Ward and that group – the one he called ‘Wine and Cheese.’ As I was walking out, I got this phone call emergency and I found out that my dad had died 10 minutes before game time. I knew he was listening on the radio from his hospital over in Raleigh. But with that on my mind, I probably should have not even been there on the sidelines.”

Over the years, have you grown more comfortable with your name being on the arena?

“To tell you the truth, you don’t even think about it. I come in to my office here everyday I’m in town, but I don’t really even think about it. Maybe I should. I know it represents all the fine student athletes who have played here and graduated. They kept saying I was the common denominator at that time. That’s the only reason I even let it go that far.”