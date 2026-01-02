Running Back Demon June Re-Signs With UNC

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina running back Demon June has re-signed with the Tar Heels and will return to Chapel Hill next season, the school announced on Friday. Inside Carolina first reported this development on Dec. 8.

The true freshman led UNC in rushing last season with 464 yards and two touchdowns on 84 carries.

The three-star recruit from Jacksonville, N.C. climbed the depth chart and emerged as the Tar Heels’ lead back while sharing reps with veterans Davion Gause and Benjamin Hall.

June rushed for over 100 yards twice in 2025 — in the wins over Richmond and Syracuse. Halloween night’s 27-10 win over the Orange was June’s best performance of the season, recording 182 scrimmage yards, with a rushing and receiving touchdown.

“It’s all in the preparation,” June said after his breakout performance. “Reps increase, decrease, you attack every practice the same, whether you’re that guy or you’re not that guy. But it pays off when you practice hard. And you keep that mindset that when your number’s called, you’re ready to make that play. So it’s just a mindset type of thing.”

This is the first re-signing announcement by UNC this offseason. With the transfer portal officially opening on Friday, retaining key contributors from last season like June, as well as headliners wide receiver Jordan Shipp and defensive end Melkart Abou Jaoude, is a focal point for head coach Bill Belichick and general manager Michael Lombardi.