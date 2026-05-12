Former Tar Heel Deon Thompson Expected to Join Michael Malone's UNC Coaching Staff

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Deon Thompson is coming home. A source close to the program has confirmed to Inside Carolina that the 2009 national champion is expected to join Michael Malone’s staff as a graduate assistant. He will take classes at UNC’s Kenan-Flagler Business School.

The 6-foot-9 forward spent four seasons in Chapel Hill from 2006 to 2010, starting every game but one from his sophomore through senior seasons. Across his career at North Carolina, Thompson averaged 9.3 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 49.4 percent from the field.

This move represents the end of Thompson’s professional playing career and the beginning of his coaching career, according to sources.

“Coach Malone gave us a feeling of respect and understood what Carolina Basketball means to everyone who was standing in that room,” Thompson said, in a quote released by the school, of Malone’s introductory address to former players last month. “He said he wants to honor the tradition and it is important to him that we are heard. He wants to bring us together even more than ever before.”

The Carolina family remains evident in Malone’s staff, as Thompson will join a staff that already includes former Tar Heels Pat Sullivan and Sean May.

“I know I’m not a guy that has been here before, but I want to do everything I can to make sure the former players are coming back, because they all said to me, ‘It’s not like it used to be,’” Malone said at his introductory press conference last month.

“So one of my goals is not just on the court — wins or losses — but how can I strengthen that family atmosphere and get guys coming back and help pay it forward? Because you always want to pay it forward to the guys that are coming next after you, and I think we have a great chance to do that.”

During UNC’s national title-winning season in 2009, Thompson averaged 10.6 points and 5.7 rebounds while starting 37 of 38 games. In North Carolina’s 89-72 win over Michigan State in the national championship, he logged 23 minutes, scoring nine points and grabbing three rebounds.

As a senior, Thompson logged career-bests in both points per game (13.7), as well as rebounds (6.7), while finishing the season with five double-doubles.

After UNC, Thompson went on to enjoy a 15-year professional career overseas, playing in 13 countries (Greece, Slovenia, Germany, China, Israel, Turkey, Serbia, Spain, Lithuania, Japan, Puerto Rico, the Philippines and Libya).

Thompson now returns to Chapel Hill to pursue his master’s degree while beginning his coaching career on Malone’s staff.