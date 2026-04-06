UNC Point Guard Derek Dixon Entering Transfer Portal

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Not long after the news of Michael Malone’s hire broke Monday, Derek Dixon‘s agency confirmed to On3’s Joe Tipton his intention to explore other opportunities elsewhere following a breakout freshman season. The portal officially opens on Tuesday.

The Vienna, Va. native appeared in all 33 games for North Carolina this season, averaging 6.5 points, 2.7 assists and 2.3 rebounds per game. After coming off the bench in the first 17 games of his college career, Dixon earned his first career start at Cal on Jan. 17 and remained in the starting lineup the rest of the season.

“This has been one of the best years of my life and has been a journey that I will always remember,” Dixon said in an Instagram post. “I want to thank Coach Davis for believing in me and all my teammates for making this such a special season. Chapel Hill is a special place and I am truly grateful for the time I’ve spent here. To the fans and UNC community that have welcomed and supported me all year I am eternally grateful.

“With the transfer portal opening tomorrow, April 7th, I have decided to enter the transfer portal with the option to return to UNC. I want to thank everyone who has helped me get here and I’m excited to see what the future holds.”

On the season, Dixon shot 39.7 shot percent from three and 36.5 percent from the field, while leading the Tar Heels in free throw percentage at 81.8 percent.

Across UNC’s final four games, Dixon shot 18-of-37 from the field, including 15-for-25 from beyond the arc, while posting 13 assists to four turnovers. In UNC’s loss at Duke on March 7, Dixon contributed a season-high 17 points.

“Taking good looks, being confident in my shot, I’m never going to waver in confidence no matter how many I miss,” Dixon said going into the NCAA Tournament. “I just stayed in the gym, I kept shooting in the games when I got looks and now they’re falling.”

In UNC’s win at Kentucky on Dec. 2, Dixon knocked down a stepback three with 53 seconds left to play to give the Tar Heels a two-point lead, before delivering the game-sealing left-handed layup with 16.7 seconds to play. Dixon is also responsible for the game-winning assist on Seth Trimble’s buzzer-beating three-pointer to take down Duke on Feb. 7.

“And (Dixon’s) just never been scared of the moment,” Hubert Davis said in March. “It’s the exact opposite, he runs towards it.”

Dixon, a four-star prospect, was rated the No. 43 player in the 2025 class and, as a senior, led Gonzaga College High School (D.C.) to the 2025 DCSAA Class AA state championship. He was also named the 2025 Gatorade Player of the Year for the District of Columbia.