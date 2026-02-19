Derek Dixon's Cold Stretch Comes At Tough Time For Tar Heels

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — At a logical, yet inopportune, time of the season, Derek Dixon has hit the freshman wall. There have been memorable high points to the start of Dixon’s tenure as the Tar Heels’ starting point guard, but the last three games have not been kind to him.

Over those last three games, Dixon is 4-for-26 from the floor (15.4 percent) and 2-for-18 from beyond the arc (11.1 percent). The cold stretch has yielded 10 total points amid a 1-2 record — not the production North Carolina needs from its lead floor general.

With North Carolina already without its two leading scorers in Henri Veesaar and Caleb Wilson, Dixon’s shooting slump comes at a time when the Tar Heels are desperate for offensive production.

Dixon has posted two of his highest usage rates of the season in UNC’s last three games — 34 percent against Miami and 28 percent against NC State — while simultaneously logging his fewest minutes since taking over for Kyan Evans as the starter, playing 20 against Miami and 22 versus the Wolfpack.

In those same games, Dixon recorded offensive efficiency marks of 34 against Miami and 55 against NC State — his two lowest of the season per KenPom — an indication that the freshman may be struggling with the added offensive burden, in the absence of Veesaar and Wilson, and forcing the issue offensively.

“He’s young, but he’s extremely mature,” Evans said of Dixon after the Feb. 10 loss at Miami. “The whole team knows that he’ll bounce back for sure, he’ll be good.”

Dixon’s struggles actually predate Veesaar and Wilson’s exit from the Tar Heels’ lineup, however. Across Dixon’s last six games, the Tar Heel freshman is 10-of-45 from the floor (22.2 percent) and 6-of-30 from 3-point range (20 percent), with a minus-nine rating.

That stretch, however, included making huge plays down the stretch in the comeback to beat Duke. He hit two threes late and made the game-winning assist with under one second remaining in that unforgettable win.

Also, after being challenged by assistant coach Jeff Lebo following the loss to Miami, the 6-foot-5 freshman responded with a season-high seven rebounds against Pitt while matching his season best with seven assists — showing that he can still impact winning even when his shot isn’t falling.

“Guys are gonna have bad games, I’m gonna have bad games,” Dixon said after the win over Pitt. “Didn’t shoot it particularly well tonight… I just tried to impact the game in any way I could, making right reads, making good passes, taking care of the ball and getting on the glass.”

Working with Marcus Paige every day — someone who knows firsthand the weight of leading North Carolina’s backcourt as a freshman — can only benefit Dixon as he tries to grow and recapture his shooting stroke. As Paige can explain, struggling with consistency and confidence as a freshman in February is not uncommon.

“I just remind him a lot that, like, this freshman year as a point guard in our system is hard,” Paige said of what he tells Dixon. “The end product is what we’re searching for… Just keep getting better every day, keep taking chances. Don’t play out of any fear, anxiety, play out of confidence.”

Throughout his first season in Chapel Hill, Dixon has already delivered a handful of signature moments — from putting the Tar Heels on his back late against Kentucky, to running the show with poise at Virginia, to delivering that game-winning assist to Seth Trimble to Duke.

As the Tar Heels attempt to tread water amid the indefinite absences of Wilson and Veesaar, it’s imperative that Dixon rediscovers that rhythm. That starts Saturday in Syracuse.