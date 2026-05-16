Diamond Heels Conclude Regular Season, Turn Page To Postseason

RALEIGH, N.C. — No. 2 North Carolina’s chance for an in-state, rivalry sweep fell short Saturday afternoon inside Dail Park, as the Diamond Heels lost to NC State, 7-2.

Wolfpack killshots in the first, fifth, and seventh innings proved too much for the Tar Heels, who tallied two runs on four hits, after combining for 26 runs on 23 hits across victories in games one and two.

The loss marked Carolina’s 10th of the season, as the Tar Heels closed out the regular season with a 43-10-1 record, and 22-8 in the ACC. Saturday’s loss aside, a new, far more important season now begins for Scott Forbes’ club, as the Heels enter the postseason with everything to play for still in front of them.

Title Defense Starts Now

The Tar Heels head to Charlotte for next week’s ACC Tournament locked into the No. 2 seed, and will await either the No. 15, 10, or 7 seed in Friday’s 3 p.m. quarterfinal. Carolina will take to Truist Field in search of defending its 2025 ACC Tournament title, while seeking to win the program’s 10th, and Forbes’ third.

After dropping two of three to Virginia in their opening ACC series, the Tar Heels have won their remaining nine conference series, with road sweeps over Cal and Notre Dame, while their lone conference home sweep came last weekend over Pitt.

“I’m really proud of the group,” Forbes said Saturday. “It’s a battle in our conference, and we play a good schedule, and for them to do what they’ve done — since we lost to Virginia and got kicked in the teeth — it’s a complete credit to those guys in that locker room.”

In North Carolina’s three-game set over the conference’s top seed, Georgia Tech, the Tar Heels took two of three from the Yellow Jackets.

Final Regular Season Week Tests Heels

Saturday afternoon in the state capital put the finishing touches on a closing week of the regular season for North Carolina that featured four games away from the Bosh — of which the Tar Heels took three.

Tuesday night in Wilmington, the Tar Heels launched a season-high four long balls to propel themselves past UNCW, 13-7. Thursday and Friday in Raleigh, the bats stayed hot, racking up 13 extra-base-hits and 26 runs to claim the final regular season series. At times Friday night and in Saturday’s loss, the Heels faced tense – and necessary – moments against the Wolfpack.

“I love that adversity this time of year,” Forbes said. “It helps guys, they have to be able to do that. We’re obviously going to be playing at home in a regional, but it’s going to be a big moment, and something negative is going to happen. It could be a bad call, it could be a cheap hit, and you’ve got to overcome it and reach back and strike that guy out.”

Road to Omaha Poised To Run Through Chapel Hill

For the second straight season, the Diamond Heels look primed to earn a top-eight national seed in the NCAA Tournament and host both a regional and super regional in Boshamer Stadium.

Entering Saturday’s regular season finale, Carolina sat fourth in the NCAA’s RPI (Ratings Power Index), one of the most critical metrics used by the tournament’s selection committee when divvying out seeding.

And in addition to finishing second in one of the country’s most potent baseball conferences, the Tar Heels’ resume also features four series wins against teams positioned inside the top-50 of the RPI (Clemson, Pitt, Boston College, Georgia Tech.)

The Tar Heels fell only once this year in the midweek, with the lone blemish coming to Coastal Carolina, who sits inside the top-25 in both RPI and D1 Baseball’s Top 25 Poll.

“Now is officially the postseason, so I’m really excited for our guys,” Forbes said “They’re putting themselves in a great position, so we’ll get back to work tomorrow and get ready for the ACC Tournament.”