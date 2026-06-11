Diamond Heels Embrace Omaha Experience, Focus on Lengthy Stay

OMAHA, Neb. — When North Carolina had its first team meeting on August 17, there was no mistaking where the Tar Heels wanted to be 10 months later: Omaha.

For most people, it’s no more than a town in eastern Nebraska. But for baseball romantics, it’s the mythic Mecca of college baseball — the location of legends and the object of dreams.

On days like Thursday at Charles Schwab Field, its easy to see why. There wasn’t a cloud in the Carolina blue sky as the Tar Heels stepped onto the field for their first practice at the College World Series, taking in the sights and sounds of college baseball’s grandest stage on a picture-perfect summer afternoon.

For some of the 2026 Tar Heel team, it was a familiar scene. For others, it was the realization of a childhood dream.

North Carolina is making its 13th all-time appearance at the College World Series and its second trip to Omaha in the last three seasons — the only program in the country that can make that claim. Yet while nine members of this year’s roster experienced Omaha during the Tar Heels’ 2024 run, the vast majority of Scott Forbes’ club is seeing it for the first time.

Players like freshman All-American Caden Glauber and Stony Brook transfer Erik Paulsen have spent the first few days in eastern Nebraska soaking in an experience they had imagined since they first picked up a baseball.

“It’s surreal,” Glauber said. “This field, it’s not like any other field, the fans — it’s awesome. This is exactly what I would want to be doing as a kid, so just trying to take that all in, but not let yourself get out of whack.”

Paulsen added: “This is really a dream come true. The environment here, the fans have been awesome. Getting stopped on the streets by random people, taking pictures. It’s been really cool, and I just can’t wait for tomorrow when these seats are filled.”

But while Omaha still carries that sense of awe and amazement, the Tar Heels who made the trip in 2024 know just how fleeting the experience can be.

North Carolina opened its last College World Series appearance two seasons ago with a victory over Virginia before consecutive losses to Tennessee and Florida State abruptly ended its stay. Less than a week after arriving in Omaha, the Tar Heels were headed back to Chapel Hill.

The memory serves as a reminder of how quickly a season can end on this stage.

“I would say slowing things down,” Gavin Gallaher said when asked what lessons he’s taking from the 2024 trip into this week.

“I remember coming in here (in 2024), and I don’t really remember much of it. It just felt like we landed, had a couple of good practices, and before you know it we were back on the plane back home. Just trying to slow things down and hopefully be here for a couple days longer than we were last time.”

That balance — soaking in the moment without being overwhelmed by it — has been a common theme throughout the Tar Heels’ first few days in Omaha.

For leaders in the clubhouse like Jason DeCaro, the lesson from two years ago isn’t just to enjoy the experience. It’s to make sure the experience lasts.

“I think just coming here with a mission,” DeCaro said. “Not getting caught up in everything that’s going on. Because it’s easy to do that. There’s a lot of extra stuff that you can do. And a lot of that can be distractions. Just staying focused on why we’re here and just keeping the main thing the main thing.”

Make no mistake, Forbes — in Omaha for the ninth time — and his club have spent the week soaking in everything that comes with reaching the sport’s biggest stage. But after falling short of the ultimate prize during his first trip here as a head coach, this return isn’t about simply making it to Omaha.

“My job — when we get the team here — as the head coach is not to just be in Omaha, it’s to do all I can and not leave a stone unturned,” Forbes said.