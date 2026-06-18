Diamond Heels’ Gavin Gallaher Wins Rawlings Gold Glove

North Carolina second baseman Gavin Gallaher has been named a recipient of the Rawlings Gold Glove Award by the American Baseball Coaches Association.

The award, which debuted in 2007, is presented annually to the top defensive players in each division of college and high school baseball.

Gallaher becomes just the second Diamond Heel to earn the honor, joining former first-round pick and Tar Heel center fielder Vance Honeycutt, who won the award in 2024.

“Gavin Gallaher is the definition of a baseball player,” Scott Forbes said after UNC’s 5-2 win over West Virginia at the College World Series on Sunday. “Old school, can play all over the field, doesn’t care where he plays.”

Entering Wednesday afternoon, Gallaher ranked fourth nationally — and first among all non-catchers — in defensive runs saved at 19.37.

The Apex, N.C. native spent the first two seasons of his career in Chapel Hill at third base before shifting across the diamond to second this season following the arrival of Cooper Nicholson to the Tar Heel infield.

“He played two years at third, tough position to learn, moved over to second in our middle infield and he’s been outstanding,” Forbes said. “We had him and Jake Schaffner at shortstop pretty much the whole fall. I told him he was playing second and he didn’t care, he just wants to win.”

Gallaher recorded a .983 fielding percentage this season and a career-low five errors, with his last one coming on May 30 against ECU in the Chapel Hill regional. In his first year at second base, the Tar Heel captain has recorded 100 put outs and 195 assists while starting all 66 of UNC’s games. Through three games in Omaha, Gallaher has recorded five put outs and 13 assists.

“To see the way that (the infield) has come together and the chemistry that we have on the infield,” Gallaher said before UNC’s super regional against USC on June 4.

“We all trust each other, and every day at practice we see each other working hard, and it’s a credit to the coaches as well. They push us to stay focused on defense just as much as we would be if we were in the cages.”