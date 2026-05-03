Diamond Heels Get Back On Track, Dominate Duke

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina got back in the win column in a big way Sunday afternoon, as the second-ranked Diamond Heels dismantled Duke 13-0 in seven innings for their 37th win of the season.

After meeting for a three-game series in Durham last weekend, the two archrivals squared off again in a Sunday afternoon matinee — a non-conference matchup — with both programs in search of an opponent after exam schedules prevented full weekend series for either side.

Here’s how it happened:

Heels Jump Early

After Tuesday’s 12–2 loss to No. 9 Coastal Carolina, the Tar Heels didn’t waste any time washing the bad taste out of their mouths. A six-run first inning set the tone and put UNC firmly in control from the jump.

Duke starter Peter Lemke, who held Carolina to one run over 7.2 innings just nine days earlier at Jack Coombs Field, endured a drastically different Sunday afternoon at Boshamer Stadium.

Lemke was tagged for six earned runs in the opening frame and pulled after recording just one out, with seven of the eight Tar Heels he faced reaching base. It took 52 combined pitches — and a call to left-hander Marcello Mastroianni — for the Blue Devils to finally escape the inning.

Carolina Starting Arms Dominant

With exams eliminating the scheduling of a traditional three-game weekend series, Scott Forbes used the opportunity to get work for all three of his starters, who combined to send Duke home scoreless.

Jason DeCaro handled the first three innings for the Heels and looked every bit as sharp as he did in his April 23 win over Duke. The right-hander allowed two hits and one walk while striking out four, including the 200th strikeout of his career in the second inning.

Then, in what felt like deja vu to last season, Ryan Lynch followed out of the bullpen and was just as dominant. Lynch gave up one hit and one walk while punching out five.

Last weekend’s third starter Caden Glauber slammed the door, tossing a clean, 13-pitch seventh inning with no baserunners and one strikeout to seal the shutout and the run-rule victory.

Credit The Catchers

Making his first start behind the dish since the April 19 series finale against Georgia Tech, Colin Hynek delivered Carolina’s defensive play of the game in the top of the first inning. After seven of DeCaro’s first nine pitches missed the strike zone — including a leadoff walk to Jake Lambdin and behind in the count 3-1 to RJ Hamilton — Hynek cut down Lambdin attempting to steal second. One pitch later, Hamilton was rung up on strikes on a full count, flipping what could have been two on with no outs into two quick outs with empty basepaths.

And after going a combined 3-for-11 with three RBIs in UNC’s three-game series in Durham last weekend, Macon Winslow made sure to remind the Blue Devils what they were missing. Carolina’s usual backstop, serving as the designated hitter Sunday, went 3-for-4 with a double and a home run, driving in a career-high five runs against his former team.

The Heels are back at it on Wednesday as Winthrop comes to Boshamer Stadium. First pitch is set for 6pm. Pittsburgh will be in town – the final home ACC series of the season – for a three game set starting Friday.