Diamond Heels' Late-Game Magic Follows Them to Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — As my colleague Tommy Ashley always says, baseball games are long. And for the third time in as many games, North Carolina made sure the Diamond Heel faithful didn’t forget it.

Gavin Gallaher’s two-run triple in the bottom of the seventh inning sparked UNC’s three-run frame, lifting the Tar Heels past West Virginia, 5-2, and into their first 2-0 start in Omaha since 2006.

The Tar Heel captain stepped to the plate with one out and runners on first and second, staring down the barrel of an 0-for-3 night with a strikeout. Four pitches later, Gallaher shot a line drive into the right-center-field gap, just beyond the outstretched glove of Mountaineer center fielder Paul Schoenfeld, plating Carter French and Jake Schaffner to give UNC a lead it wouldn’t give back.

“Try to keep everything the same, stick with the routine and trust my preparation,” Gallaher said. “That’s what can really keep you grounded. And it also helps having (Forbes) down at third base — just to look down there and he’s always got a smile on his face. Kind of takes a little bit of weight off your shoulders. I was just in there trying to have a good team at-bat.”

Two nights earlier against Ole Miss, Gallaher stood in a nearly identical spot: bottom of the seventh, tie game, 0-for-3 with a strikeout and a chance to swing the outcome. He delivered then, too, lining the go-ahead hit that propelled North Carolina into the winners’ bracket.

“Gavin Gallaher is the definition of a baseball player,” Forbes said. “Old school, can play all over the field, doesn’t care where he plays. He played two years at third — a tough position to learn. Moved over to second, our middle infield and he’s been outstanding.

“We had him and Jake Schaffner at shortstop pretty much the whole fall and when I told him he was playing second, he didn’t care — he just wants to win.”

Amid UNC’s string of late-game surges in Omaha, it may get lost in the shuffle that the Tar Heels only reached the College World Series after erasing a 3-1 deficit in their final six outs against USC. Seven days later, their habit of saving their best for last hasn’t gone anywhere.

From Gallaher’s walk-off grand slam against Long Island to open the Chapel Hill regional two years ago to Vance Honeycutt’s game-winning homer against West Virginia in the opening game of that same season’s super regional, North Carolina has built a reputation for postseason dramatics. This week’s stay in Omaha has only added another chapter.

But according to Forbes, those moments aren’t created in the seventh inning with a packed stadium and a trip to the national championship series on the line. They’re built long before anyone is watching.

“We try to make practice harder than the game, I think that’s important,” Forbes said. “This time of year, even though it’s short, yesterday we had the machine cranked up and it was throwing cheese. You’ve got to be ready to get in there and compete. But it’s that preparation that gets rid of that little birdie doubting yourself.”

More than 1,200 miles and nearly 20,000 more seats separate Charles Schwab Field from Boshamer Stadium, but through two games in Omaha, the Diamond Heels have proven that “Bosh Magic” travels well.