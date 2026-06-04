Diamond Heels Strive To Be Super - Inside The Lines

Inside Carolina’s Grace Nugent and Tommy Ashley are joined by Just Baseball’s Monty Taylor to talk all things Chapel Hill Super Regional as Carolina hosts Southern California this weekend in Boshamer Stadium.

The trio discusses the Diamond Heel roster construction and the success Scott Forbes and his coaching staff have had over the years of replenishing the talent pool in the program despite turning out professional prospects year after year. The group also discusses the chemistry factor of a college baseball roster and the culture aspect of success.

With the Trojans on the horizon, the panel previews the strengths of the USC lineup and rotation, and keys for North Carolina’s success starting on Friday. First pitch is 3 p.m.

Show Rundown (time stamps are for YouTube version):

0:00 – Show Begins

0:45 – Under the Radar

3:25 – Diamond in Rough Old School Approach

9:00 – Talent Chemistry

13:52 – USC’s Arms Coming to Town

26:30 – What Sets Carolina Apart?

31:09 – Seeing Pitches

35:33 – SoCal Lineup Talk

41:38 – USC Offensive Numbers

45:46 – Monty’s Predictions

48:00 – Who Steps Up for UNC?

There are many ways to get this episode and all of Inside Carolina’s shows:

* Listen on the On3 app, your streamlined mobile IC experience

* Listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts (iTunes)

* Listen and subscribe on Spotify

* Watch live and on-demand, and subscribe, on YouTube

We want to thank and acknowledge our main sponsor for this show:

–> Johnny T-shirt: the best place for Tar Heel gear, a Chapel Hill tradition since 1983, and 20-year partners with Inside Carolina. Visit them on Franklin Street or check out their big online store.

Inside Carolina produces an unprecedented lineup of regular programming dedicated to Tar Heel sports, available in both audio and video (live!) formats all within a single channel, featuring the top experts. Here’s the lineup, which is complemented by special roundtables, featured interviews, reaction episodes, and more throughout the year:

* IC Daily (analysis) with Greg Barnes, Tommy Ashley

* Coast to Coast (basketball & recruiting) with Sherrell McMillan, Sean Moran, Joey Powell

* The Postgame (basketball) with Rob Harrington/Dewey Burke, Tommy Ashley

* Next Level (reporting) with Greg Barnes, Tommy Ashley

* Noon Dish (football recruiting) with Don Callahan, Tommy Ashley

* The Day After (football) with Buck Sanders, Jason Staples, Tommy Ashley

* Schoett & Vipp (football) with Jeff Schoettmer and Taylor Vippolis

* The Game Plan (football) with Greg Barnes, Jason Staples, Tommy Ashley

Want to take your Tar Heel fandom to the next level? Get the best insider info and join the best community — become an Inside Carolina + member today! Why is Inside Carolina the undisputed No. 1 subscription site for the Tar Heel sports fan? For starters — the scoop, unparalleled content, top experts, best and biggest community, and exclusive perks. Start your subscription now for a discounted rate.