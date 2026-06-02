Diamond Heels To Host Southern California In Super Regional 

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The supers are set. With Monday night’s 7-1 result over Texas A&M, it will be the USC Trojans (47-16) who advance out of the College Station regional and travel to Boshamer Stadium this weekend to face North Carolina with a spot in Omaha on the line.

The second seed in the College Station regional, hosted by No. 12 national seed Texas A&M, USC survived a regional-opening loss to third-seeded Texas State on Friday before rattling off four consecutive wins, including back-to-back victories over the host Aggies, to punch its ticket to the Chapel Hill super regional.

USC finished the regular season 42-14 and placed fourth in the Big Ten standings before falling to top-seeded UCLA in the conference tournament semifinals.

The Trojans make the cross-country trip to Chapel Hill ranked No. 9 nationally in RPI. Across the regular season, head coach Andy Stankiewicz’s club dominated at home, posting a 32-1 record at Dedeaux Field, but were a more modest 10-13 away from Los Angeles. USC went 2-11 in Quad 1 games across the regular season.

The program’s trip to Chapel Hill marks its first super regional appearance since 2005, and despite owning a record 12 College World Series championships, USC arrives at the Bosh in search of its first trip to Omaha since 2001.

This weekend will mark the third time the Tar Heels and Trojans have met in the NCAA Tournament, and first since 1978, with USC taking both of the prior meetings.

For North Carolina, 2026 marks the third consecutive season hosting a super regional at Boshamer Stadium and the fourth time in the last five years. Scott Forbes and the Tar Heels will be seeking the program’s 13th trip to the College World Series and second in the last three seasons.

Super Regional Schedule

Schedule release coming Tuesday morning …