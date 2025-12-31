Diligent Film Study Pays Off for Caleb Wilson in Historic ACC Debut

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Seth Trimble warned Caleb Wilson ahead of North Carolina’s ACC opener. As UNC’s lone returning starter, Trimble understood how opponent scouting reports would intensify as league play began. So, he told the freshman phenom to expect the extra attention with game plans centered on stopping him.

Wilson took heed, and over the Christmas break, rewatched every game from the Tar Heels’ 12-1 non-conference schedule. Extra prep to spoil opposing defensive schemes.

“I’m probably top of the scouting report every game, so I have to kind of make the playing field even,” Wilson explained. “I have to know what they’re going to do against me before the game comes.”

After cramming all week for the metaphorical exam, Wilson certainly passed the test in his ACC debut. The rookie stuffed the stat sheet with 22 points, 16 rebounds, six assists and two blocks, becoming the first Tar Heel in 30 years to lead the team in all four categories in a single game. Wilson’s performance also propelled No. 12 North Carolina comfortably past Florida State, 79-66, on Tuesday night at the Smith Center.

When asked which figure from the historic box score Wilson was most proud of, the freshman quickly pointed to the six assists in the far right column. The number served as an immediate payoff from his lengthy film study.

In his preparation to face FSU’s defense, Wilson watched the Seminoles’ game against Georgia from earlier this season. He honed in on the Bulldogs’ 6-foot-11 center Somto Cyril, noting how Florida State handled the aggressive big man.

On every touch Cyril had in the post, FSU brought a player from the baseline to double, or sent a guard in to dig from the wing. And since “coaches are stubborn” in Wilson’s eyes, it was all he needed to know in preparation for the Seminoles.

“Once I saw that, I was like, they’re gonna do the same thing to me, and they’re probably gonna be even more scared against me,” Wilson said. “All I gotta do is just face up, or when I catch it, get it right back out and let the ball rotate.”

Wilson executed his plan to perfection. He kicked the ball out when doubled and attacked when he knew he could to notch an efficient 22 points. Yet, despite such eye-popping numbers from a freshman, his teammates insist his impact even extends beyond what the box score portrays.

Henri Veesaar believes it’s impossible to put a numerical value on the plays Wilson creates for others. This includes his impact, even when he’s not directly involved with the play.

“How much gravity he has on the floor, I think for most people, they don’t understand how much it helps us on offense,” Veesaar said. “He drives, and he literally pulls five people in… or even if he doesn’t have the ball, the defenders are always looking at where he’s at.”

Then there’s the ripple effect. On plays Wilson is certainly involved in — such as his second-half tomahawk dunk that capitalized an 18-3 UNC scoring run — the energy he creates often reverberates across the Smith Center.

He’s the rare elite talent that isn’t afraid to dive across the floor, chase down a long rebound or invite opposing defenders to meet him at the rim.

“Whether it’s a steal, a rebound, a dunk, it just ignites us,” Davis said. “He has that type of effect on this team and the crowd, and we feed off of that. The plays that he makes, they are plays that only he can make.”