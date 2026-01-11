Richmond DL Transfer Donovan Hoilette Chooses UNC
North Carolina has pulled another standout from the Richmond Spiders’ defense — defensive lineman Donovan Hoilette signed with the Tar Heels on Sunday.
Earlier this week, Hoilette, a 6-foot-4, 245-pound West Palm Beach, Fla. native, officially visited UNC, according to his agent, Lance Courtney.
Hoilette, who officially has a year of eligibility remaining, earned first-team All-Patriot League honors this season, after starting all 12 games at defensive end and notching 48 tackles, 13 TFLs, 9.5 sacks, two pass breakups, a forced fumble, and a blocked field goal.
Hoilette appeared in all 13 games of his sophomore season in 2023 and then started the first two games of the 2024 season before suffering a season-ending injury.
After redshirting in 2021, he has totaled 103 tackles, 22 tackles for loss. 12.5 sacks, two forces fumbles and an interception in his Richmond career.
On Tuesday, UNC received a commitment from Peyton Seelmann, a former teammate of Hoilette’s at Richmond.
In September, UNC beat Richmond, 41-6, at Kenan Stadium. Hoilette had two tackles and three QB hurries in that game.
UNC’s Transfer Portal haul now stands at 18, following Hoilette’s commitment. He’s the third D-line transfer to commit to the Tar Heels, joining Tarvorise Brown from Florida and Jaylen Harvey from Penn State.
UNC’s Transfer Portal Class
- QB Billy Edwards (Jan. 4) – Wisconsin
Maryland starter in ’04, missed most of ’05 with knee injury
- OL Andrew Threatt (Jan. 4) – Charleston Southern
Versatile all-conference lineman with 23 consecutive starts
- TE Jaxxon Warren (Jan. 4) – Colorado State
Six-foot-eight target had seven catches in two games before season-ending injury
- DL Tarvorise Brown (Jan. 5) – Florida
Appeared in three games in reserve role last season
- DE Jaylen Harvey (Jan. 5) – Penn State
Former four-star prospect saw 159 snaps as a RS-freshman
- WR Trech Kekahuna (Jan. 5) – Wisconsin
Recorded 55 catches for 614 yards in Badger career
- OL Sean Thompkins (Jan. 6) – Baylor
Played 460 snaps at tackle last season
- DB Ade Willie (Jan. 6) – Michigan State
Started four games in ’25 before redshirting
- QB Miles O’Neill (Jan. 6) – Texas A&M
Appeared in seven games in reserve in ’25, recruited to TAMU by Petrino
- LB Peyton Seelmann (Jan. 6) – Richmond
Finished regular season Top 10 nationally in tackles
- WR Mason Humphrey (Jan. 8) – Lehigh
Had 35 catches for 650 yards as junior
- OL Shaq McRoy (Jan. 9) – Arkansas
Played in six games and one start, totaling 58 offensive snaps, at right tackle.
- LB Derek McDonald (Jan. 10) – Syracuse
Career totals of 173 tackles across the last five seasons.
- OL Rowan Byrne (Jan. 10) – Clemson
Played in one game in 2025
- K Aeron Burrell (Jan. 10) – LSU
Kickoff specialist the last two seasons for Tigers
- TE Jelani Thurman (Jan. 10) – Ohio State
Had seven catches for the Buckeyes in 2025
- TE Jordan Washington (Jan. 11) – Texas
Had seven catches for 109 yards
- DL Donovan Hoilette (Jan. 11) – Richmond
First-team All-Patriot League after 9.5-sack season