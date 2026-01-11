Richmond DL Transfer Donovan Hoilette Chooses UNC

North Carolina has pulled another standout from the Richmond Spiders’ defense — defensive lineman Donovan Hoilette signed with the Tar Heels on Sunday.

Earlier this week, Hoilette, a 6-foot-4, 245-pound West Palm Beach, Fla. native, officially visited UNC, according to his agent, Lance Courtney.

Hoilette, who officially has a year of eligibility remaining, earned first-team All-Patriot League honors this season, after starting all 12 games at defensive end and notching 48 tackles, 13 TFLs, 9.5 sacks, two pass breakups, a forced fumble, and a blocked field goal.

Hoilette appeared in all 13 games of his sophomore season in 2023 and then started the first two games of the 2024 season before suffering a season-ending injury.

After redshirting in 2021, he has totaled 103 tackles, 22 tackles for loss. 12.5 sacks, two forces fumbles and an interception in his Richmond career.

On Tuesday, UNC received a commitment from Peyton Seelmann, a former teammate of Hoilette’s at Richmond.

In September, UNC beat Richmond, 41-6, at Kenan Stadium. Hoilette had two tackles and three QB hurries in that game.

UNC’s Transfer Portal haul now stands at 18, following Hoilette’s commitment. He’s the third D-line transfer to commit to the Tar Heels, joining Tarvorise Brown from Florida and Jaylen Harvey from Penn State.

UNC’s Transfer Portal Class