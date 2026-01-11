Skip to main content
North Carolina
Richmond DL Transfer Donovan Hoilette Chooses UNC

DonCallahanby: Don Callahan47 minutes agoDonCallahanIC

North Carolina has pulled another standout from the Richmond Spiders’ defense — defensive lineman Donovan Hoilette signed with the Tar Heels on Sunday.

Earlier this week, Hoilette, a 6-foot-4, 245-pound West Palm Beach, Fla. native, officially visited UNC, according to his agent, Lance Courtney.

Hoilette, who officially has a year of eligibility remaining, earned first-team All-Patriot League honors this season, after starting all 12 games at defensive end and notching 48 tackles, 13 TFLs, 9.5 sacks, two pass breakups, a forced fumble, and a blocked field goal.

Hoilette appeared in all 13 games of his sophomore season in 2023 and then started the first two games of the 2024 season before suffering a season-ending injury.

After redshirting in 2021, he has totaled 103 tackles, 22 tackles for loss. 12.5 sacks, two forces fumbles and an interception in his Richmond career.

On Tuesday, UNC received a commitment from Peyton Seelmann, a former teammate of Hoilette’s at Richmond.

In September, UNC beat Richmond, 41-6, at Kenan Stadium. Hoilette had two tackles and three QB hurries in that game.

UNC’s Transfer Portal haul now stands at 18, following Hoilette’s commitment. He’s the third D-line transfer to commit to the Tar Heels, joining Tarvorise Brown from Florida and Jaylen Harvey from Penn State.

UNC’s Transfer Portal Class

  1. QB Billy Edwards (Jan. 4) – Wisconsin
    Maryland starter in ’04, missed most of ’05 with knee injury
  2. OL Andrew Threatt (Jan. 4) – Charleston Southern
    Versatile all-conference lineman with 23 consecutive starts
  3. TE Jaxxon Warren (Jan. 4) – Colorado State
    Six-foot-eight target had seven catches in two games before season-ending injury
  4. DL Tarvorise Brown (Jan. 5) – Florida
    Appeared in three games in reserve role last season
  5. DE Jaylen Harvey (Jan. 5) – Penn State
    Former four-star prospect saw 159 snaps as a RS-freshman
  6. WR Trech Kekahuna (Jan. 5) – Wisconsin
    Recorded 55 catches for 614 yards in Badger career
  7. OL Sean Thompkins (Jan. 6) – Baylor
    Played 460 snaps at tackle last season
  8. DB Ade Willie (Jan. 6) – Michigan State
    Started four games in ’25 before redshirting
  9. QB Miles O’Neill (Jan. 6) – Texas A&M
    Appeared in seven games in reserve in ’25, recruited to TAMU by Petrino
  10. LB Peyton Seelmann (Jan. 6) – Richmond
    Finished regular season Top 10 nationally in tackles
  11. WR Mason Humphrey (Jan. 8) – Lehigh
    Had 35 catches for 650 yards as junior
  12. OL Shaq McRoy (Jan. 9) – Arkansas
    Played in six games and one start, totaling 58 offensive snaps, at right tackle.
  13. LB Derek McDonald (Jan. 10) – Syracuse
    Career totals of 173 tackles across the last five seasons. 
  14. OL Rowan Byrne (Jan. 10) – Clemson
    Played in one game in 2025
  15. K Aeron Burrell (Jan. 10) – LSU
    Kickoff specialist the last two seasons for Tigers
  16. TE Jelani Thurman (Jan. 10) – Ohio State
    Had seven catches for the Buckeyes in 2025
  17. TE Jordan Washington (Jan. 11) – Texas
    Had seven catches for 109 yards
  18. DL Donovan Hoilette (Jan. 11) – Richmond
    First-team All-Patriot League after 9.5-sack season