Dusty May, Nate Oats Asked About UNC Job, Blueblood Programs

As has been the case across the country, North Carolina’s coaching vacancy was a hot topic of conversation Thursday afternoon in Chicago, where Michigan and Alabama are set to meet Friday night with a trip to the Elite Eight on the line. Both teams have head coaches that have been linked as possible candidates for UNC’s vacancy.

Michigan head coach Dusty May fielded questions during Thursday’s NCAA Tournament media availability as he prepares his top-seeded Wolverines for their Sweet 16 matchup against the fourth-seeded Crimson Tide at the United Center.

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No reporter directly asked the Wolverines’ head coach about the UNC job, but rather what drew him to Ann Arbor and what makes the Michigan job “on par or even higher” than blueblood programs.

“Well, first and foremost, my wife,” May said Thursday when asked why he chose Michigan following FAU’s Final Four run in 2023 over other suitors. She was always a big fan of Ann Arbor — the quality of life, everything that comes with the University of Michigan. And my family has always been a very important part of any decision that I’ve made, especially when you drag them around like I did chasing this dream.

“That’s another reason why I don’t get mad at these low-major guys trying to move up to the mid-major,” he continued. “I was trying to do the same thing, and I pride myself on not being hypocritical. But the opportunity to attract high-achieving people — to be around the brightest students, the best professors, and an alumni base that’s so connected — that meant a lot.”

May, a 2000 Indiana graduate who served as a student manager under Bob Knight, emerged as a top candidate to replace Mike Woodson following his retirement at the end of the 2025 season. Instead, May signed a multi-year extension with the Wolverines.

“I think Michigan is really unique,” May said. “We say in recruiting that we have the academic profile of Stanford with the passion of SEC football for our athletic department as a whole — and usually those two things aren’t merged. So we’re very proud that those two things are aligned at Michigan.”

Not long before May took the podium, Alabama head coach Nate Oats sat in the same chair and faced similar questions. One question was directly about the Carolina job opening.

“If you’ve gotten to know me, I’m not a guy that’s trying to always jump around,” Oats said. “The grass is not always greener. I love Alabama. My girls love Alabama. They’re here with me. I love working with the administration that I work with. I think Greg Byrne is the best AD in the country. I love working with him. (It) would be great if I was able to work with him the rest of my career.

“They’re doing everything they can to make sure that we’ve got a competitive program. And as long as we’re able to compete to win championships here, SEC — National Championships, we haven’t done that here yet. I’d love to be the coach to bring us our first National Championship. We got to a Final Four. To me there’s absolutely no reason to leave here.”

Oats also noted that his salary increased by $500,000 on March 15 and that he is currently in discussions with the university regarding a contract extension.

“While it’s flattering that a high school guy that caught a couple breaks would be mentioned with some of these jobs, because they’ve got a lot of tradition, I’m not a guy that’s looking to get out of here anytime soon. I love it here and my girls love it here. I love working with the people at Alabama.”

“Yeah, names are going to get mentioned. I’m probably one of 10 or 12. Like whatever. It is what it is. That’s the business. I haven’t talked to anybody, nor do I plan on talking to anybody.”

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