Dusty May Tells Michigan He Will Not Pursue UNC Job

Dusty May will not be North Carolina’s next head coach. The Michigan head coach told university officials Sunday that he will not be pursuing any other college basketball jobs, as first reported by ESPN.

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With May declining UNC’s interest, the Tar Heel coaching search marches on.

Following Michigan’s 91-73 win over Arizona on Saturday night, the Wolverines will look to capture the program’s second national title when they face the second-seeded UConn Huskies on Monday night.

“I decided last year, when my alma mater (Indiana) came open, that no matter what you said it was going to, it could be misinterpreted,” May said Thursday. “And so I’m forever going to not comment on any job that’s not mine.”

“I’m incredibly happy and honored and blessed to be the coach at Michigan in the Final Four, representing this amazing university and athletic department,” May added. “But I’ll never comment on a job that’s not mine.”

The Bloomington, (Ind.) native is now one win away from capping his second season in Ann Arbor with a national title. Through two seasons, May has compiled a 62-13 record at Michigan. In his first year, the Wolverines earned a No. 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament before being eliminated in the Sweet 16.

2026 marks May’s second Final Four appearance in the last four seasons, after leading No. 9 seed Florida Atlantic to the Final Four in 2023.

May signed a multi-year extension with Michigan in 2025, and his buyout is reported at $7 million.

With North Carolina striking out on two top tier candidates in May and Arizona’s Tommy Lloyd, the Tar Heels will now shift their focus to other options.

The NCAA transfer portal opens on April 7 — the day after Monday’s national championship game — and will remain open until April 21.