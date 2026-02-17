Dylan Mingo Talks Tar Heel Commitment

Dylan Mingo made his North Carolina commitment official during a live appearance on ESPN’s First Take on Tuesday. Here is everything the five-star point guard said to On3’s Joe Tipton before the announcement and to ESPN’s Stephen A Smith after it.

Why UNC?

“I chose UNC because it felt like a family environment from the players, fans, to the coaches. I felt like the UNC history and everyone who played there is huge, knowing their will to win is always at the highest level. I would love to be a part of that.” (On3)

“On my visit I felt how family-oriented everything was. The coaches made me feel welcome, the team was super nice, I hung out with them. They were all connected, I didn’t feel any animosity. And the legacy of North Carolina, I felt like that was a dream of mine since I was a kid.” (ESPN)

Why this UNC coaching staff?

“What led to my trust in the coaching staff is them recruiting me for necessity and truly making me feel welcomed on my visit and the amount they reached out after the visit trying to build a connection with me.” (On3)

How much did the UNC-Duke rivalry play into your decision?

“First I would say I chose North Carolina for North Carolina itself. But definitely seeing everything after they won the game had a huge impact on my decision. It’s so joyful, the fans look so joyful, and if you heard Seth Trimble and Caleb Wilson speak after — they talked about how much they loved the community, loved North Carolina and how they’d do anything for it.” (ESPN)

How close did you come to choosing Penn State, where your brother plays?

“I’d say basically it was second. It’s super hard to not play with your brother, to decline that option, but I felt like North Carolina was best for me right now.” (ESPN)

What type of player are you?

“I would describe my game as a versatile and lanky guard who can guard multiple positions and play multiple positions on offense but primary a point guard that can play make and score by getting to spots.” (On3)

What is North Carolina going to get?

“First of all, they’re getting a winner. I feel we’re going to win at North Carolina next year. And second I’d say a dog – dog on defense first. A person that’s versatile, that’s long, lengthy, can defend 1-through-3, 1-through-4. And offensively I feel like I can do anything. I’ve gotten some comparisons to Shai (Gilgeous-Alexander).” (ESPN)

You’re called a combo guard, do you prefer the point or off guard?

“I prefer the point guard, but any situation you’re in, it’s better if you have two point guards on the floor at the same time. So you’re going to have to play off the ball at some point.” (ESPN)

Got a message for Carolina fans?

“I’m ready to work as soon as I step foot on campus and I’m willing to do anything to win games. Tar Heel nation let’s go!” (On3)