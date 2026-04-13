UNC Parts Ways with Five-Star Guard Dylan Mingo

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Dylan Mingo will no longer be a Tar Heel. Following a return visit to North Carolina, new head coach Michael Malone has decided to part ways with the five-star point guard, according to a source close to the program.

Multiple sources confirmed to Inside Carolina that Mingo took the second official visit to Chapel Hill that began on Friday. An NCAA rule allows recruits and signees to take a second official visit to a school following a coaching change.

Mingo, out of Long Island Lutheran (N.Y), is rated as the No. 6 overall player in the senior class by the Rivals Industry Ranking and the No. 1 point guard.

Originally recruited by, and committed to, Hubert Davis, Mingo met with Malone and other members of the Tar Heels’ coaching staff this weekend.

Mingo’s first official visit to Chapel Hill came in early November, sparking momentum that culminated in his Feb. 17 commitment, live on ESPN’s First Take with Stephen A. Smith. He did not sign with UNC since the NCAA spring signing period is April 15.

Mingo committed to the Tar Heels over finalists Baylor, Penn State, and Washington. He also held offers from Alabama, Cincinnati, Florida State, Illinois, Louisville, Missouri, N.C. State, Ole Miss, Texas, and UConn.

At the NBPA Top 100 camp this past June, Mingo was named the camp’s MVP after averaging 23.8 points, 6.8 assists and 6.5 rebounds per game. Mingo did not qualify for the McDonald’s All-American game after missing most of his senior season due to an ankle injury.

North Carolina’s recruiting class also features four-star forward and McDonald’s All-American Maximo Adams, and three-star guard Malloy Smith. Adams announced Saturday that he will stick with his UNC commitment.

