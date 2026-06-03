Erik Paulsen Carries Father's Legacy Into UNC's Omaha Chase

During Sunday’s 9-3 regional championship victory, North Carolina first baseman Erik Paulsen hit a double down the right field line in the bottom of the eighth inning.

When he trotted back out for the top of the ninth, he took in his surroundings. Boshamer Stadium was bathed in blue. It was 75 degrees and sunny. The Tar Heels were three outs away from extending their season in Chapel Hill to a super regional. Paulsen took up his post at first base, which gave him a perfect view of the green seats, almost all full, the Tar Heel dugout where his brothers in baseball cheered, and section 115 where his family sat.

As he surveyed the scene he had one thought in his mind.

“I was wishing my dad was in the stands,” Paulsen said.

The emotions began to pour in as he glanced around the packed house, then ECU’s catcher Walker Barron popped up to first, and Paulsen was brought back to the game.

As the weekend wrapped up, Paulsen was named the regional’s Most Outstanding Player. After the victory, he was asked about the region being “the region of death.”

He replied with a slight smirk on his face.

“We knew it was the region of death for everybody else,” Paulsen said.

A few seconds later, head coach Scott Forbes glanced over at his first baseman and smiled.

“That’s an NYPD answer if I’ve ever heard one, right there,” Forbes said. “It’s exactly how his dad would answer.”

The cornerstone of Paulsen’s baseball journey, Erik Paulsen Sr., a homicide detective for the 75th precinct in Brooklyn, N.Y., passed away from throat cancer on July 4, 2025, just a month before his son began his journey at North Carolina.

While Paulsen Sr., was not able to see his son take his spot at first on the Boshamer stadium dirt or hammer balls out of Boshamer Stadium, he did, however, have a chance to see the place where his son would spend his junior season.

His son remembers the two visiting North Carolina, once he entered the transfer portal — after two successful seasons at Stony Brook where he was named an All-American his freshman year and CAA Defensive Player of the Year in his sophomore campaign — at the urging of his dad.

“I was very fortunate that he was able to see that I committed here, and he came down on my official visit, and met Coach Forbes, and all the coaches,” Paulsen said. “So really grateful for that, he knew I was in good hands.”

Forbes remembers those moments, too.

“As soon as they walked on the field,” Forbes said. “I had not met his dad, shook his hand — firm hand shake — and he was just like, ‘Man, this place is blank awesome.’”

It was talking with his father that gave Paulsen the push to call Forbes back, quite soon, and commit to leave his home state of New York and take his talents down south.

According to Forbes, Paulsen Sr., although sick with cancer, convinced his son to take the next step in his journey.

“I think his dad had a big part of that, and told him that this is probably where he needs to be, and what is he waiting on,” Forbes said. “I can hear him saying that.”

Now in baby blue, Erik Paulsen wears his heart on his leg guard, and around his neck.

Embossed in navy blue lettering on his blue EvoShield equipment is the date 07/04/2025 and the words “DAD,” while he wears a necklace with a miniature of his father’s detective shield on it. His mother had found it and had it restored for Paulsen, giving it to him before he took on Indiana in his first weekend playing for UNC.

Erik Paulsen’s EvoShield leg guard is adorned with the word “DAD” and the date his father passed, “07/04/2025”.

During game two against the Hoosiers, with one arcing swing, Paulsen hammered a ball past the right field fence for the first Tar Heel homer of the season. The day before, his younger brother had practiced with the team and lifted in the UNC weight room with Paulsen. His family was in the stands. His mom and sisters were emotional.

“You know the guy’s family is here, his mom’s crying in the stands,” Forbes told Inside Carolina. “And to see him come around second base, and that joy, because he’s the oldest, he’s got a lot of responsibility, a lot on his shoulders with his family.”

It wasn’t just a home run. With his family in the stands, it was a moment of happiness amidst a storm of loss.

It was the first of many moments in a North Carolina uniform for Paulsen. A kit complete with the detective’s shield necklace and the tribute to his father on his leg guard. Four months later, he would be standing on the Boshamer Stadium dirt after being chosen for the Most Outstanding Player honor of the Chapel Hill Regional.

Now, as the Tar Heels knock on the door of Omaha, preparing to take on USC in a super regional, Paulsen has been a linchpin of North Carolina’s success.

It was an emotional weekend for all of the Paulsens in attendance, and while Paulsen misses his dad every time he steps onto Bryson Field at Boshamer Stadium, he plays for his entire family. His mom, Christine, was in attendance for the regional.

“My mom was up in the stands,” Paulsen said. “She’s the strongest woman I know, and I was really happy to see her smile.”

As Paulsen reflected on his regional performance — where he went 6-for-12 (.500) with three doubles, six RBIs and three multi-hit games — and on his season as a whole, he always came back to his dad.

“He’d be very proud of me,” Paulsen said. “I mean, even through the ups and downs, he’d still be on my butt to keep working hard.”