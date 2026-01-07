Expert Adjustments: UNC's Backcourt

Expert Adjustments: UNC's Backcourtby: Spencer Haskell1 hour agosdhaskell68Read In AppJan 3, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Kyan Evans (0) and center Henri Veesaar (13) and guard Derek Dixon (3) and forward Caleb Wilson (8) and guard Seth Trimble (7) come back on the court during the second half against the SMU Mustangs at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn ImagesInside Carolina analysts weigh in for part two of a three-part series, on how North Carolina can counter the issues it faced at SMU.