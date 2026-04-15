The Exploding Cost of Construction - Today's Take

Inside Carolina senior reporter Greg Barnes on the costs of building a roster as the market continues to skyrocket across the college basketball world.

“I’ve talked before about going to the leadership conference that the Bubba Cunningham and Wake Forest AD John Curry spoke at last year. One of the points that Curry made is that, yes, it’s the wild west. But now the House settlement is in effect. So there’s much more structure with regard to the financial aspects of things than there ever has been with NIL in the last five years. There’s still a long way to go.

“What you’re seeing is the money continues to just explode. I don’t think people realize Miami football, by getting to the national championship game, that program itself brought in $20 million just by what they did in the college football playoff. That is a significant amount of money. There is not anywhere near that type of money in college basketball. I think Carolina will get $2 million for the NCAA tournament this year. So dramatically different money.

“But yet we’re still talking about Louisville spending upwards of $9 million on two players in the portal already. It’s just this crazy money. At some point there has to be a cap to where that money goes. There’s going to be a settling effect. Doesn’t seem like we’re there yet, but there’s got to be a check in place, eventually, but in the meantime, players are going to be chasing that money for obvious reasons. If you can get $2 million and you played a bit role on a team this past year, more power to you.

“Once the money side of things settles down and a player is going to get the same at any of these 10 schools, then it becomes … What about my teammates? What about my head coach? What about the coaching staff in general? What about the campus? Can my parents and my family drive to see me, or are they going to have to hop on a plane? All of those things will start to matter a lot more at that point.

“But we’re not there yet, and because of that, players are being tempted with a lot more money in other places that are desperate, because they don’t have anybody on roster at the moment. And as we saw last year, when teams get desperate, like North Carolina was at point guard, you reach and when you reach, you overpay. That’s just how it works. And so that’s the trouble that a lot of schools are having right now, and that’s one of the reasons the prices continue to go up exorbitantly.”