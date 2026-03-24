Face of the Program Jordan Shipp Seizing Leadership Role for UNC Football

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — After a rare act of being voted as a captain by coaches and teammates during his sophomore season last year, Jordan Shipp has only continued to surface as the face of the North Carolina football program, on and off the field.

As the first player to speak with the media since the season ended four months ago, Shipp highlighted his growing role on the team and his hope to be a prominent leader for the Tar Heels as they enter their second year of spring practice under Bill Belichick.

“To be pushed more towards the front of the program, it’s just a blessing,” Shipp said on Tuesday morning. “My high school coach did a great job in preparing us for that, just telling us, ‘Go, be yourself. Go be true. Go be happy. Go smile. Go be who you are.”

The 6-foot-2 wideout started in all 12 games last season and tallied six touchdowns and 671 receiving yards on 60 catches. And instead of entering the transfer portal, Shipp chose to stay in Chapel Hill for his junior season.

He cited the value of his education at North Carolina and the ‘life after football’ it would provide as one of the initial deciding factors for him to stay. More importantly, however, Shipp said his connection with the coaching staff and position to succeed within the program was enough for him to stay true to his word at the end of last season and return to UNC.

“You look at football, it didn’t really make sense for me to leave,” Shipp said. “This is where I want to be. I love Carolina… with a great coach, like Coach Belichick, there’s no need to leave. I’m super close to my position coach, super close to the boys on the team, and they played a role as well.”

With Shipp garnering a leadership role as an underclassman last fall, Belichick said it wasn’t the first time he’s trusted a young player to take responsibility. He took the time to list a handful of former NFL standouts whom he has trusted to lead teams in their first or second seasons.

It’s part of the reason the head coach has shown confidence in Shipp being a vocal leader for the team, even over veterans within his own position group or offense.

“You have to be well respected, and you have to show up every day and put in the work to do that,” Belichick said. “This is similar to players that I’ve had, a few guys that could do that, Logan Mankins, Tedy Bruschi, Devin McCourty, guys like that that were captains in their second or third year. I mean, that’s a big step.”

As Shipp begins offseason work in preparation for his junior campaign, the wideout will look for a breakout year statistically as the number one option for UNC’s receiving corps. Working alongside three transfer additions at quarterback, it will be a priority to create chemistry with the new passers.

With now two years of playing experience under his belt, Shipp has earned the respect of the University, coaches, and teammates as he becomes more than just a bridge in the transition from Mack Brown to Belichick, but someone who is leading the team in both his play and action.

“I think he’s been a great representative of the program, on and off the field and in the classroom, academically as well,” Belichick said. “He’s the front of the line, whatever the line is, whether it’s academics, whether it’s training, whether it’s football, playing… What Jordan has accomplished, he’s earned. Nothing was given to him.”