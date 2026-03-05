Familiar Faces: Carolina Opens ACC Play With Virginia

The Duke Cavaliers or the Virginia Blue Devils—either of these seem appropriate for the Virginia team coming to Chapel Hill this weekend to open ACC play. Unlike when the UVa teams of old were steered by tenured skipper Brian O’Connor, there is a new sheriff for the Cavaliers.

In a massive ACC shakeup last year, after 22 years at the helm, O’Connor jumped ship to coach Mississippi State in the SEC. His vacancy was taken by Duke head coach Chris Pollard. Duke’s vacancy was filled by Wake pitching coach Corey Muscara. The carousel kept spinning, with UVa players heading down to Starkville, Duke players traveling up to Charlottesville and everywhere in-between.

Here is what you need to know as Virginia comes to Boshamer Stadium this weekend.

Junior Transplants

One of Pollard’s pillars when moving ACC schools was bringing some of his big hitters along with him. Headlining the transfers is 2025 Second Team All-ACC outfielder AJ Gracia. Last year, Gracia started his year off slow, ironically not hitting the .200 mark until April 4 against UNC. Gracia has an advanced approach, a beautiful lefty swing and excellent bat to ball skills that lead to plus contact. In 12 games, the New Jersey native is hitting .400 with six homers and an OPS over 1.400.

Gracia is not the only former Blue Devil to splinter off. In Duke’s 2023 incoming class there was a core group of four freshmen that stood out: Gracia, Kyle Johnson, Sam Harris and Macon Winslow. With Pollard’s departure, three of the four followed while Winslow, of course, ended up in Carolina Blue. Harris is third on the UVa squad, which sits in the middle of the conference offensively, in OPS with an even 11-11 K to BB rate. The junior from Iowa hit his stride down the stretch with Duke last year, clobbering a walk-off grand slam against Campbell and was named to the Athens All-Regional Team. Harris looks to be continuing that trend at Virginia with three doubles and three homers.

The final piece of the puzzle was two-way Kyle Johnson. He’s seen limited action this season, starting five games with 15 at-bats, but it would not be a surprise if Pollard uses him at the plate.

In total there were seven transfers from Duke that also include Noah Murray, Zach Jackson, Max Stammel and southpaw Henry Zatkowski. Jayden Stroman, son of former Duke Blue Devil pitcher Marcus Stroman, also flipped his commitment from Duke to UVa and has a 1.50 ERA in 4 appearances with the Cavaliers.

The Holdovers

A total of 14 players decided to stay at UVa and weather the transition storm between the two staffs. Leading the charge are Harrison Didawick and Eric Becker.

Becker started his Virginia career splitting time between second and third, as Griff O’Ferrell (the No. 32 pick by the Orioles and future teammate of Vance Honeycutt) was the best defensive shortstop in the country. In his sophomore season, Becker moved over to short and started all five games while leading the Cavs in almost every offensive statistical category: hitting .368 with 21 doubles, one triple, nine home runs and 52 RBIs. The lefty is slashing .333/.417/.588 but has gone 2-for-17 in his last three games and will be looking to change that this weekend.

Didawick is another story. The senior has been UVa’s bread and butter for three years; and joins Becker as the last holdovers from the 2024 team that faced UNC on the Omaha dirt. On Tuesday—take with a grain of salt since it is midweek baseball—Charlotte beat the Cavaliers 14-0, only allowing two hits. Both of those knocks were thanks to Didawick, who has emerged as the veteran presence bridging the divide between new and old.

The Whale

According to Warren Nolan, the Tar Heels have yet to play a Quad 1 team. But baseball is much more of a David and Goliath sport than basketball, and UVa is always a tough test. Jason DeCaro got knocked around by Le Moyne, giving up a career worst 10 hits, while the offense breezed through the Dolphins by putting up 49 runs.

On paper, UVa is not the better team, as UNC has the better pitching and is a much more balanced offense, not only relying on a superstar or two. However, remember last year when the Tar Heels, after rolling through non-conference, got a wakeup call from the bottom of the ACC when Stanford cruised into Boshamer and took the opening series. UVa has much more talent than the Cardinal.

Last Season’s Splits

Harris v. UNC: 0-for-2 (with Duke)

Gracia v. UNC: 5-for-13, 2 RBIs, HR (with Duke)

Murray v. UNC: 0-for-1 (with Duke)

Johnson v. UNC: 0-for-2 with 2 BB (with Duke)

Didawick v. UNC: 2-for-14, 4 R, HR, 3 RBI*

Becker v. UNC: 2-for-9, 2B, HR, RBI*

Henry Zatkowski v. UNC: 5 IP, 8 H, 4 ER, 3 K, 2 2B (with Duke)

* indicates 2024 season with Virginia