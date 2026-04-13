Finding the Right Path - Today's Take

Inside Carolina’s senior reporter Greg Barnes on how new UNC head coach is working through the plan to map out his coaching staff and roster for the coming season…

“Once you get on the court, there are a lot of similarities, especially with the way that college ball and pro ball has converged stylistically in recent years. But off the court, they’re quite different. You’re limited with the number of hours you can work with the players. You have so many more external requirements within the community, within the university, the academic side of things, boosters. And so having somebody on staff who was a head coach at another P4 would be ideal. But really experience with any major conference team would go a long way in checking some of those boxes and providing assistance for Michael Malone. Making sure you get the staff roster exactly where you want it is the most important part.

“Look, we knew coming in he was going to be behind the eight ball on the recruiting scene, and so the benefit of having coaches like Sean May and Pat Sullivan who can bridge the gap from the previous staff to this one, as well as the GM office – which had to make sure that there are plenty of options available that North Carolina has scouted – so Malone can sit down and look at that list and say what fits and what doesn’t. That’s everything that they’re working through.

“The challenge is when you’ve only got two players right now that we know are going to be on the roster for next year, you’ve got to decide what’s most important. Do you want a starting five of elite caliber players? That’s fine, and everybody would like that. But if that’s the case, you have to be willing to spend the money for that. Then you have to be selective with the role players and really do some digging to make sure you get great value. So how Malone wants to approach that with his NBA chops worth watching as well.”