First Visit Seals It - All-Purpose RB Isaiah Stephens Commits to UNC
While making his first visit to Chapel Hill on Saturday, Arkansas running back Isaiah Stephens committed to North Carolina.
“I chose North Carolina because the coaching staff believes in my potential and I feel like that’s just where I belong,” Stephens said.
UNC extended an offer to Stephens, a 5-foot-8, 175-pound back from Sheridan (Ark.) High, more than a year ago. Since then, he had been trying to visit, but prior attempts fell through until this weekend.
Stephens also holds offers from Appalachian State, Arkansas State, Louisiana, Memphis, Miami (Ohio), Ole Miss, Purdue, and SMU.
- 1Hot
Scoop: New Details
Search updates
- 2Hot
Coach Hot Board
Names and intel to know
- 3Hot
Scoop: Search Begins
Latest intel
- 4Trending
Cost of Search
Inside the numbers
- 5Trending
Search Firm
Role in UNC's search
Get the On3 Top 10 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Earlier this offseason, Stephens visited Arkansas, Louisiana, and Oklahoma State, and he had an official visit to Purdue scheduled for June 19. His official visit to UNC is set for June 5.
With his pledge, Stephens becomes the fifth member of UNC’s 2027 class, joining four-star safety Marquis Bryant, three-star linebacker Tasheem Butler, three-star safety Chuck Roberts, and three-star wide receiver Skylar Robinson.
As a junior, Stephens rushed for 1,303 yards and 19 touchdowns on 175 carries, averaging 7.4 yards per attempt. He also recorded 46 receptions for 627 yards and four additional scores.