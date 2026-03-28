First Visit Seals It - All-Purpose RB Isaiah Stephens Commits to UNC

While making his first visit to Chapel Hill on Saturday, Arkansas running back Isaiah Stephens committed to North Carolina.

“I chose North Carolina because the coaching staff believes in my potential and I feel like that’s just where I belong,” Stephens said.

UNC extended an offer to Stephens, a 5-foot-8, 175-pound back from Sheridan (Ark.) High, more than a year ago. Since then, he had been trying to visit, but prior attempts fell through until this weekend.

Stephens also holds offers from Appalachian State, Arkansas State, Louisiana, Memphis, Miami (Ohio), Ole Miss, Purdue, and SMU.

Earlier this offseason, Stephens visited Arkansas, Louisiana, and Oklahoma State, and he had an official visit to Purdue scheduled for June 19. His official visit to UNC is set for June 5.

With his pledge, Stephens becomes the fifth member of UNC’s 2027 class, joining four-star safety Marquis Bryant, three-star linebacker Tasheem Butler, three-star safety Chuck Roberts, and three-star wide receiver Skylar Robinson.

As a junior, Stephens rushed for 1,303 yards and 19 touchdowns on 175 carries, averaging 7.4 yards per attempt. He also recorded 46 receptions for 627 yards and four additional scores.