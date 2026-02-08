Five Questions with Caleb Wilson: 'I'm a Man of My Word'

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. —— Freshman forward Caleb Wilson answered the call in his first UNC-Duke matchup with 23 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals — scoring most of his points in the first half to sustain North Carolina’s struggling offense long enough to mount an eventual comeback.

And after calling his shot against the Blue Devils back in September, Wilson showed up to his postgame interview with his “bedazzled” belt draped over his shoulders. It’s a trophy for Wilson and the Tar Heels, which has been showcased after their wins over No. 19 Kansas, No. 18 Kentucky and now No. 4 Duke — the first time UNC has beaten all three in a season since the 1981-82 season.

Here are five questions with Wilson after UNC’s win over the Blue Devils…

Why did you bring the belt out for tonight, and what does it say about delivering on what you said back in September?

“I’m a man of my word. That’s all I gotta say. That’s all I’m gonna say. We’ve got to win at home, it was a big win, but we’re always on to the next, we play Miami. It was a great team, and we’ll see them again.”

What can you say about the atmosphere in the Smith Center tonight, and did the game meet your expectations?

“It was crazy, I’m not going to lie. I’m glad the fans came out and supported and it’s a lot of fun. I’ve never been part of a court storm, so that was crazy… It was exactly how I thought it was gonna be. Me and my teammates had a great game. We pulled together, we stuck together and it was a great win.”

What was going well for you in the first half when you scored your 11-point burst?



“I knew (Cameron Boozer) was smart, and me, I’m not a selfish player, so I’m trying to get my teammates involved. But when my team needed me, and I saw they did, I just had to go.”

What did you think of Henri Veesaar being able to turn around his performance from the first half and come up big down the stretch?



“He took over, honestly. He put me in the backseat. I mean, I was happy to be there. I could focus on defense, and that was just amazing. He was a great player.”

How would you describe that finish?

“That s*** was crazy. Court storm, game-winning three, all that just feels like a dream. Still can’t believe it… That’s exactly why I came. The atmosphere and stuff like that.”