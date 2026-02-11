Skip to main content
North Carolina
Join Now

Five Questions With Henri Veesaar: 'We Have To Do A Better Job Of Executing Down The Stretch'

SpencerHaskellby: Spencer Haskell57 minutes agosdhaskell68
NCAA Basketball: North Carolina at Miami (FL)
Feb 10, 2026; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes forward Malik Reneau (5) drives to the basket against North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) and center Henri Veesaar (13) during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

UNC's seven-footer discusses UNC's loss at Miami, in which the Tar Heels were outplayed and outmuscled in the post.

Join for $1
then billed annually
Inside Carolina
+
+
One subscription: The best North Carolina Tar Heels coverage and community, and all access to the On3 College Sports Network.