Five Questions With Henri Veesaar: 'We Have To Do A Better Job Of Executing Down The Stretch'by: Spencer Haskell57 minutes agosdhaskell68Read In AppFeb 10, 2026; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes forward Malik Reneau (5) drives to the basket against North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) and center Henri Veesaar (13) during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn ImagesUNC's seven-footer discusses UNC's loss at Miami, in which the Tar Heels were outplayed and outmuscled in the post.