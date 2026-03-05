Five Questions With Henri Veesaar: 'Protect This Place Because Of These Fans'

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — In Tuesday night’s home finale against Clemson, Henri Veesaar finished with 13 points, six rebounds and a team-high four assists while continuing to provide an invaluable presence for UNC on both ends of the floor. He finished second among the Tar Heels with a plus/minus of +19 while adding a block.

Amid his NBA Draft buzz, Tuesday may have been Veesaar’s final game inside the Smith Center — a building in which he team went 18–0 during his first season in Chapel Hill, averaging 16.6 points and 8.9 rebounds per game.

Here are five questions with Veesaar following the win over Clemson…

What does it mean to go 18-0 at home this year?

Henri Veesaar: “It means a lot. Just being able to protect this place because of these fans, to give them a place to enjoy and have good memories. And overall, I just feel like it’s been amazing for our season, being able to persevere at home, and being able to fight back while being down at half, being able to close out games here. And I think the fans’ energy is really helping us, so I love that for us.”

What does it mean to play with a guy like Seth (Trimble)?

Veesaar: “He’s a great dude. I remember when I came on my visit, I saw him and I just asked ‘Are you gonna stay or not?’ And that was really all the pitch I needed, because I had watched film and we had talked and I feel like we had a good connection.

“So just coming here and getting to work right away, having the whole summer together, working out together, having the team practice everything, the time we spent together just means a lot.

“He’s such a great human being, he accepts everybody, he just wants this place to be as good as it can. Just the way he’s put blood, sweat and tears — the moments he had this year, I think, is incredible. Just the way he has played and it means a lot for everybody, especially to meet somebody that’s gotten close to him and I love seeing these good things happen to him.”

Luka (Bovavac) hit five threes in the second half, was it just a matter of time till he caught fire like that?

Veesaar: “Yeah, for sure, he’s a great shooter. So the way he was shooting it today, the threes he was hitting, it gives us a huge boost at the end of the game, when we can go down and get three points every possession when we just put the ball in his hands.”

What’d you see from Jarin (Stevenson)?

Veesaar: “He played like an animal today, the way he was grabbing rebounds and just playing and pushing through everything. And I wish he had made that free throw so he would have had his double-double and I was really hoping for that for him.

“But I feel like he was incredible tonight. Just the way he fought on defense to rebound gave us a lot on offense. So at the end of the game, the rebound he had to give us the ball back and made it I think that was demoralizing for the opponent, so just being able to give us that extra little boost means a lot.”

After playing a full home season here, how do you like this place?

Veesaar: “I love it, being at a place like this.”