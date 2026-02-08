Five Questions With Seth Trimble: ‘I’m Gonna Remember This For The Rest Of My Life'

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Seth Trimble carved his name into North Carolina history Saturday night, burying a right-corner three with 0.4 seconds left to stun No. 4 Duke and deliver a 71–68 Tar Heels victory.

In his fourth and final home game against Duke, the Tar Heel senior captain produced UNC’s first go-ahead field goal in the final 10 seconds of the rivalry matchup since Dante Calabria’s game-winning tip-in with 6.5 seconds left on Jan. 31, 1996.

Trimble finished with 16 points, two rebounds and three steals, shooting 5-of-7 from the field.

Here are five questions with Saturday night’s hero…

After spending the last four years with Hubert Davis, what does this moment mean to you?

Seth Trimble: “It means a lot, me and HD have come such a long way. I see him like a father figure, all he’s done for me, what he’s put me through, at the end of the day, and how he’s allowed me to grow.

“He means so much to my development over the last four years and I’m super thankful for it.”

How about the meaning considering it was your final Duke-UNC game at the Smith Center?

Trimble: “It’s special. I’m gonna remember this for the rest of my life. No matter how this year ends, as I grow older, this will be something that I remember celebrating with my teammates, seeing the fans on the court, my dad even found me on the court.

“We yelled at him because the game wasn’t over, but he did find me. But just making a play like that, last home game, knowing how much this game meant to me, was something crazy.”

This was the first game winner with under a second left for UNC since the Luke Maye shot, did you watch that or do you remember that?

Trimble: “Jeez, yeah absolutely. I was on my couch watching that, I got up jumping up and down. That was before I had to stop being a Carolina fan because I couldn’t be biased in my recruitment, so I could still enjoy that.”

You’ll now be one of the guys that they show in the UNC-Duke highlights for years to come …

Trimble: “It’s a surreal feeling, it’s crazy. I haven’t even thought about that. When I go to sleep tonight that’s gonna be the only thing on my mind.

“You dream of stuff like this. I grew up watching Marcus Paige making clutch play after clutch play. I grew up watching Coby White just get a bucket whenever it was needed.

“To be able to step up in a moment like that and put myself in the history book is a surreal feeling.”

How would you describe what you guys were thinking in the final sequence of plays?

Trimble: “I was really frustrated with myself. I had a silly turnover, I knew Maliq Brown was a guy who really gets his hand into places, and the fact that I didn’t do anything else with the ball placement got under my skin.

“But then it was time to get a stop. We’ve been here before, and we were just very ready to get a stop, and we did that.

“Ball came to me and I didn’t think anything of it, let the shot go, knocked it down.”