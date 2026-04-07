Fla. QB Champ Smith Reconnects with Bobby Petrino

Fla. QB Champ Smith Reconnects with Bobby Petrinoby: Don Callahan1 hour agoDonCallahanICRead In AppCocoa quarterback Champ Smith (13) runs against Bradford during the first half of the 2A regional finals of the 2025 FHSAA Football State Championships at Bradford High School in Starke, FL on Friday, November 28, 2025. Cocoa won 17-10 with a touch down in the final minute of the game.[Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun]Three-star QB Champ Smith eyeing a pair of UNC offseason visits, including official.