Fla. DL Kaiden Robinson-Vickers Commits to UNC

Before concluding his North Carolina official visit on Sunday, high-three-star defensive lineman Kaiden Robinson-Vickers told Inside Carolina that he has committed to the Tar Heels, becoming the highest-rated pledge in their class.

Robinson-Vickers, a 6-foot-3, 265-pound defensive lineman from Dunnellon (Fla.) High School, previously took official visits to NC State and UCF before choosing the Tar Heels.

UNC made Robinson-Vickers a clear priority from the outset of his recruitment. Assistant Director of Player Personnel Andrew Blaylock visited Dunnellon High in early January, and Bill Belichick followed with an in-person visit a few weeks later. Those efforts initially led to an official visit being scheduled, but Robinson-Vickers later canceled the trip. After attending a spring practice in April, however, he rescheduled the visit that ultimately resulted in his commitment.

According to the Rivals Industry Ranking, Robinson-Vickers is the No. 401 overall prospect in the 2027 class and the nation’s No. 43 defensive lineman.

His commitment gives North Carolina an even dozen commitments in the class and marks the first defensive lineman to join the Tar Heels’ 2027 haul.

As a junior, Robinson-Vickers led Dunnellon with 7.5 sacks and 19.5 tackles for loss. He also totaled five forced fumbles.