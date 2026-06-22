For Dad, For Carolina: Erik Paulsen’s Omaha Story

OMAHA, Neb. — Scott Forbes got a call very early on July 4, 2025. He knew it was bad news. He remembered the week his wife, Mandy, suddenly lost his father in 2011. This time it was Erik Paulsen, a transfer from Stony Brook, who had committed in May to spend his next season in Chapel Hill.

It was the worst. Paulsen told his new head coach that his father, who had been diagnosed with throat cancer, had passed.

“I told him, ‘Look, we’ll be here for you.’ I know I can’t help you by words,” Forbes said. “I learned going through that with my wife that the best thing you can do is just be there and learn to listen.”

Forbes had met Paulsen’s dad on his original visit to Chapel Hill. He shook the hand of Erik Paulsen Sr., a former homicide detective for the 75th precinct in Brooklyn, N.Y.

It was Erik Paulsen Sr. who had started the New York Longhorns Baseball Club on Long Island. It was Erik Paulsen Sr. who had encouraged his son to enter the transfer portal and choose North Carolina. And during the Tar Heels’ 6-2 victory over Oklahoma on Father’s Day to send the championship series to a winner-take-all game three, it was Erik Paulsen Sr.’s name dotting UNC’s family section.

A few of the Tar Heel moms had come together and made “Paulsen 44” pins for all of the North Carolina dads in attendance to wear.

It was a symbol of love and support. The love that thrums through the North Carolina program. It’s not one of the five official pillars of the program that cover the walls in the weight room, locker room and team lounge, but it is a constant.

“I have a PowerPoint, and the first thing that I show them is the word ‘love,’” Forbes said. “And we talk about the word ‘love’ and what it means, and it’s the strongest force on the planet.”

It was that love that led Forbes to get choked up with emotion as he answered a question about Paulsen’s 3-for-5 performance on Father’s Day.

It was that love that led Rodney Hutchison Jr., a pitcher for the Diamond Heels from 2016-17 and a member of UNC’s support staff, to walk over to Paulsen, who was taking a moment in the dugout, and throw his arm around his shoulder.

“I kind of lost it in the dugout after the game today, after doing a couple of interviews. I just sat in the dugout and got a little emotional,” Paulsen said. “That’s the first time I’ve broke down in a while. He just raised me to be a strong man. And I just try to carry that out every day.”

It’s that emphasis on love that has allowed Forbes to create a culture that encourages tough competition while providing a support system for the lowest lows.

None of that is more apparent than with Paulsen, who’s shown up every day and supported all of his teammates even in the toughest of times. Forbes mentioned that he watched Mandy deal with the grief in her 30s, and Paulsen is doing it in his 20s while excelling at a DI sport.

“You want to help these kids leave here and get through things and have better lives and learn to deal with — life’s hard. Baseball’s not,” Forbes said. “So I’m just thankful that he’s been in my presence, because, I mean, he’s been way stronger than I would have been probably at that age. I love him like a son.”

Now Paulsen is playing for a national title. The first baseman has been instrumental in the Tar Heels’ Omaha run, which has culminated in being one game away from North Carolina’s first national title.

For Paulsen, it all comes back to his dad. No more than in UNC’s Sunday victory over Oklahoma. His siblings, his dad’s mother, and his mom were all in the stands. Not to mention the 20 or so UNC fathers with Paulsen pins.

Forbes knows that no matter what happens, Erik Paulsen Sr. is with his son every step of the way.

“I know that he’s with Erik. I know he’s watching Erik.”