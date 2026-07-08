Inside Carolina Basketball
Former Tar Heels Begin NBA Summer League Action
While the NBA Summer League officially tips off in Las Vegas on Thursday, several former Tar Heels have already gotten an early start.
RJ Davis, Cormac Ryan and Drake Powell competed in the California Classic Summer League from July 3-6, while Henri Veesaar made his professional debut at the Salt Lake City Summer League from July 4-7.
Here’s how the former Tar Heels performed..
RJ Davis
July 3 vs. Miami: 15 PTS, 3 AST, 2 REB, 4/8 FG, 3/5 3PT, 18 MIN
July 5 vs. Golden State: 2 PTS, 4 AST, 2 REB, 1/8 FG, 0/5 3PT, 21 MIN
July 6 vs. Los Angeles: 18 PTS, 1 AST, 3 REB, 7/16 FG, 2/7 3PT, 29 MIN
Cormac Ryan
July 4 vs. Golden State: 13 PTS, 0 AST, 0 REB, 3/8 FG, 2/6 3PT, 19 MIN
Drake Powell
July 4 vs. Sacramento: 4 PTS, 2 AST, 8 REB, 0/9 FG, 0/5 3PT, 27 MIN
July 6 vs. Golden State: 2 PTS, 0 AST, 4 REB, 1/8 FG, 0/4 3PT, 23 MIN
Henri Veesaar
July 4 vs. Utah: 5 PTS, 1 AST, 3 REB, 2/4 FG, 1/3 3PT, 18 MIN
July 6 vs. Oklahoma City: 2 PTS, 0 AST, 7 REB, 1/4 FG, 0/1 3PT, 17 MIN
July 7 vs. Memphis: 11 PTS, 4 AST, 5 REB, 4/9 FG, 2/5 3PT, 24 MIN
With the California Classic and Salt Lake City Summer League complete, attention now shifts to Las Vegas, where the NBA Summer League officially tips off Thursday and runs through July 19.
Davis, Ryan, Powell and Veesaar are all expected to compete, joined by this year’s No. 4 overall pick, Caleb Wilson, Seth Trimble and Pete Nance (note Nance was waived by the Bucks last week but is still listed on their Summer League roster).
Below is the full schedule for when former Tar Heels are expected to take the court:
Thursday, July 9
San Antonio (RJ Davis) vs. Atlanta (Henri Veesaar), 4:30 p.m., ESPN2
Washington (Seth Trimble) vs. Utah, 9 p.m., ESPN
Friday, July 10
Milwaukee (Pete Nance, Cormac Ryan) vs. Miami, 4 p.m., Prime Video
Brooklyn (Drake Powell) vs. New York, 6 p.m., Prime Video
Chicago (Caleb Wilson) vs. Memphis, 8 p.m., Prime Video
Saturday, July 11
San Antonio (RJ Davis) vs. New York, 6 p.m., ESPN
Atlanta (Henri Veesaar) vs. Brooklyn (Drake Powell), 8 p.m., ESPN
Sunday, July 12
Washington (Seth Trimble) vs. Sacramento, 8 p.m., Prime Video
San Antonio (RJ Davis) vs. Milwaukee (Pete Nance, Cormac Ryan), 9 p.m., ESPN
Monday, July 13
Atlanta (Henri Veesaar) vs. Boston, 6 p.m., Prime Video
Chicago (Caleb Wilson) vs. Utah, 9 p.m., ESPN
Milwaukee (Pete Nance, Cormac Ryan) vs. Phoenix, 10 p.m., Prime Video
Tuesday, July 14
Brooklyn (Drake Powell) vs. Sacramento, 6 p.m., Prime Video
Chicago (Caleb Wilson) vs. Washington (Seth Trimble), 8 p.m., Prime Video
Wednesday, July 15
Milwaukee (Pete Nance, Cormac Ryan) vs. Charlotte, 7:30 p.m., Prime Video
San Antonio (RJ Davis) vs. Utah, 9:30 p.m., Prime Video
Washington (Seth Trimble) vs. Los Angeles Clippers, 10:30 p.m., ESPN
Thursday, July 16
Brooklyn (Drake Powell) vs. Houston, 4:30 p.m., Prime Video
Chicago (Caleb Wilson) vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 6 p.m., Prime Video
Atlanta (Henri Veesaar) vs. Memphis, 8 p.m., Prime Video
Other Summer League participants with ties to Chapel Hill include Tyler Nickel (New York Knicks), Jalen Washington (Chicago Bulls) and Dawson Garcia (Detroit Pistons).
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