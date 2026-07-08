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Inside Carolina Basketball

Former Tar Heels Begin NBA Summer League Action

SpencerHaskell
Spencer Haskell@sdhaskell68
6h
Henri Veesaar
Henri Veesaar (Atlanta Hawks)

While the NBA Summer League officially tips off in Las Vegas on Thursday, several former Tar Heels have already gotten an early start.

RJ Davis, Cormac Ryan and Drake Powell competed in the California Classic Summer League from July 3-6, while Henri Veesaar made his professional debut at the Salt Lake City Summer League from July 4-7.

Here’s how the former Tar Heels performed..

RJ Davis 

July 3 vs. Miami: 15 PTS, 3 AST, 2 REB, 4/8 FG, 3/5 3PT, 18 MIN
July 5 vs. Golden State:  2 PTS, 4 AST, 2 REB, 1/8 FG, 0/5 3PT, 21 MIN
July 6 vs. Los Angeles: 18 PTS, 1 AST, 3 REB, 7/16 FG, 2/7 3PT, 29 MIN

Cormac Ryan 

July 4 vs. Golden State: 13 PTS, 0 AST, 0 REB, 3/8 FG, 2/6 3PT, 19 MIN 

Drake Powell 

July 4 vs. Sacramento: 4 PTS, 2 AST, 8 REB, 0/9 FG, 0/5 3PT, 27 MIN
July 6 vs. Golden State: 2 PTS, 0 AST, 4 REB, 1/8 FG, 0/4 3PT, 23 MIN

Henri Veesaar

July 4 vs. Utah: 5 PTS, 1 AST, 3 REB, 2/4 FG, 1/3  3PT, 18 MIN
July 6 vs. Oklahoma City: 2 PTS, 0 AST, 7 REB, 1/4 FG, 0/1 3PT, 17 MIN
July 7 vs. Memphis: 11 PTS, 4 AST, 5 REB, 4/9 FG, 2/5 3PT, 24 MIN  

With the California Classic and Salt Lake City Summer League complete, attention now shifts to Las Vegas, where the NBA Summer League officially tips off Thursday and runs through July 19.

Davis, Ryan, Powell and Veesaar are all expected to compete, joined by this year’s No. 4 overall pick, Caleb Wilson, Seth Trimble and Pete Nance (note Nance was waived by the Bucks last week but is still listed on their Summer League roster).

Below is the full schedule for when former Tar Heels are expected to take the court:

Thursday, July 9 

San Antonio (RJ Davis) vs. Atlanta (Henri Veesaar), 4:30 p.m., ESPN2
Washington (Seth Trimble) vs. Utah, 9 p.m., ESPN

Friday, July 10 

Milwaukee (Pete Nance, Cormac Ryan) vs. Miami, 4 p.m., Prime Video 
Brooklyn (Drake Powell) vs. New York, 6 p.m., Prime Video 
Chicago (Caleb Wilson) vs. Memphis, 8 p.m., Prime Video 

Saturday, July 11

San Antonio (RJ Davis) vs. New York, 6 p.m., ESPN
Atlanta (Henri Veesaar) vs. Brooklyn (Drake Powell), 8 p.m., ESPN

Sunday, July 12

Washington (Seth Trimble) vs. Sacramento, 8 p.m., Prime Video 
San Antonio (RJ Davis) vs. Milwaukee (Pete Nance, Cormac Ryan), 9 p.m., ESPN

Monday, July 13 

Atlanta (Henri Veesaar) vs. Boston, 6 p.m., Prime Video 
Chicago (Caleb Wilson) vs. Utah, 9 p.m., ESPN
Milwaukee (Pete Nance, Cormac Ryan) vs. Phoenix, 10 p.m., Prime Video 

Tuesday, July 14 

Brooklyn (Drake Powell) vs. Sacramento, 6 p.m., Prime Video 
Chicago (Caleb Wilson) vs. Washington (Seth Trimble), 8 p.m., Prime Video

Wednesday, July 15 

Milwaukee (Pete Nance, Cormac Ryan) vs. Charlotte, 7:30 p.m., Prime Video 
San Antonio (RJ Davis) vs. Utah, 9:30 p.m., Prime Video 
Washington (Seth Trimble) vs. Los Angeles Clippers, 10:30 p.m., ESPN

Thursday, July 16 

Brooklyn (Drake Powell) vs. Houston, 4:30 p.m., Prime Video 
Chicago (Caleb Wilson) vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 6 p.m., Prime Video 
Atlanta (Henri Veesaar) vs. Memphis, 8 p.m., Prime Video

Other Summer League participants with ties to Chapel Hill include Tyler Nickel (New York Knicks), Jalen Washington (Chicago Bulls) and Dawson Garcia (Detroit Pistons).

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