Former Tar Heels Begin NBA Summer League Action

While the NBA Summer League officially tips off in Las Vegas on Thursday, several former Tar Heels have already gotten an early start.

RJ Davis, Cormac Ryan and Drake Powell competed in the California Classic Summer League from July 3-6, while Henri Veesaar made his professional debut at the Salt Lake City Summer League from July 4-7.

Here’s how the former Tar Heels performed..

RJ Davis

July 3 vs. Miami: 15 PTS, 3 AST, 2 REB, 4/8 FG, 3/5 3PT, 18 MIN

July 5 vs. Golden State: 2 PTS, 4 AST, 2 REB, 1/8 FG, 0/5 3PT, 21 MIN

July 6 vs. Los Angeles: 18 PTS, 1 AST, 3 REB, 7/16 FG, 2/7 3PT, 29 MIN

Cormac Ryan

July 4 vs. Golden State: 13 PTS, 0 AST, 0 REB, 3/8 FG, 2/6 3PT, 19 MIN

Drake Powell

July 4 vs. Sacramento: 4 PTS, 2 AST, 8 REB, 0/9 FG, 0/5 3PT, 27 MIN

July 6 vs. Golden State: 2 PTS, 0 AST, 4 REB, 1/8 FG, 0/4 3PT, 23 MIN

Henri Veesaar

July 4 vs. Utah: 5 PTS, 1 AST, 3 REB, 2/4 FG, 1/3 3PT, 18 MIN

July 6 vs. Oklahoma City: 2 PTS, 0 AST, 7 REB, 1/4 FG, 0/1 3PT, 17 MIN

July 7 vs. Memphis: 11 PTS, 4 AST, 5 REB, 4/9 FG, 2/5 3PT, 24 MIN

With the California Classic and Salt Lake City Summer League complete, attention now shifts to Las Vegas, where the NBA Summer League officially tips off Thursday and runs through July 19.

Davis, Ryan, Powell and Veesaar are all expected to compete, joined by this year’s No. 4 overall pick, Caleb Wilson, Seth Trimble and Pete Nance (note Nance was waived by the Bucks last week but is still listed on their Summer League roster).

Below is the full schedule for when former Tar Heels are expected to take the court:

Thursday, July 9

San Antonio (RJ Davis) vs. Atlanta (Henri Veesaar), 4:30 p.m., ESPN2

Washington (Seth Trimble) vs. Utah, 9 p.m., ESPN

Friday, July 10

Milwaukee (Pete Nance, Cormac Ryan) vs. Miami, 4 p.m., Prime Video

Brooklyn (Drake Powell) vs. New York, 6 p.m., Prime Video

Chicago (Caleb Wilson) vs. Memphis, 8 p.m., Prime Video

Saturday, July 11

San Antonio (RJ Davis) vs. New York, 6 p.m., ESPN

Atlanta (Henri Veesaar) vs. Brooklyn (Drake Powell), 8 p.m., ESPN

Sunday, July 12

Washington (Seth Trimble) vs. Sacramento, 8 p.m., Prime Video

San Antonio (RJ Davis) vs. Milwaukee (Pete Nance, Cormac Ryan), 9 p.m., ESPN

Monday, July 13

Atlanta (Henri Veesaar) vs. Boston, 6 p.m., Prime Video

Chicago (Caleb Wilson) vs. Utah, 9 p.m., ESPN

Milwaukee (Pete Nance, Cormac Ryan) vs. Phoenix, 10 p.m., Prime Video

Tuesday, July 14

Brooklyn (Drake Powell) vs. Sacramento, 6 p.m., Prime Video

Chicago (Caleb Wilson) vs. Washington (Seth Trimble), 8 p.m., Prime Video

Wednesday, July 15

Milwaukee (Pete Nance, Cormac Ryan) vs. Charlotte, 7:30 p.m., Prime Video

San Antonio (RJ Davis) vs. Utah, 9:30 p.m., Prime Video

Washington (Seth Trimble) vs. Los Angeles Clippers, 10:30 p.m., ESPN

Thursday, July 16

Brooklyn (Drake Powell) vs. Houston, 4:30 p.m., Prime Video

Chicago (Caleb Wilson) vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 6 p.m., Prime Video

Atlanta (Henri Veesaar) vs. Memphis, 8 p.m., Prime Video

Other Summer League participants with ties to Chapel Hill include Tyler Nickel (New York Knicks), Jalen Washington (Chicago Bulls) and Dawson Garcia (Detroit Pistons).