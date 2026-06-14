Four-Star Edge Brayden Booth Commits to UNC

Four-star edge rusher Brayden Booth committed to North Carolina while officially visiting this past weekend, becoming the Tar Heels’ highest-ranked pledge of the class.

Booth, a 6-foot-5, 220-pound defender from South San Antonio High, had also taken official visits to Baylor and Kansas State.

In early March, Booth named Baylor, Kansas State, UNC, SMU, Stanford, and TCU his top six.

According to the Rivals Industry Ranking, Booth is the No. 219 overall prospect in the country and the No. 21 edge rusher nationally.

Booth becomes UNC’s 13th commitment in the 2027 class and the second prospect to commit following the Tar Heels’ official visit weekend. Earlier Sunday, high three-star defensive lineman Kaiden Robinson-Vickers also announced his pledge to UNC.

As a junior, Booth was a disruptive force for South San Antonio, leading the team with nine tackles for loss and three sacks while totaling 85 tackles in just nine games.