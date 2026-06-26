Four Tar Heels Included in Early 2027 NBA Mock Drafts

With the 2026 NBA Draft officially in the books, attention now shifts to the 2027 class, where several Tar Heels are expected to garner significant NBA Draft buzz over the next year.

Four Tar Heels landed in ESPN’s and The Athletic’s first 2027 NBA mock drafts, released Thursday, with Matt Able, Sayon Keita, Neoklis Avdalas and Alexandros Samodurov all receiving early NBA Draft recognition.

Able is the highest-ranked Tar Heel in the early projections, coming in at No. 16 in Jeremy Woo’s first 2027 mock draft for ESPN and No. 26 in Sam Vecenie’s debut mock draft for The Athletic.

Able enters his first season in Chapel Hill looking to cement himself as a first-round NBA Draft prospect. After his rookie season at NC State, the Baltimore native entered both the transfer portal and the NBA Draft process. Initially projected as a mid-second-round pick, Able boosted his stock with a strong performance at the NBA Draft Combine, climbing as high as No. 33 in ESPN’s mock draft before ultimately withdrawing from the draft and transferring to North Carolina.

“A big-time shooter and scorer, Able can provide the scoring punch the Tar Heels need both as a shooter and as a driver attacking closeouts,” Vecenie writes. “He also improved a lot on defense this season, showcasing the ability to make high-level plays with his hands and disrupt the action.”

Keita is the next Tar Heel on the board in the early projections, landing at No. 25 overall in ESPN’s mock draft. Vecenie, meanwhile, has the incoming freshman outside his first-round projections, listing him among his “other names to watch.”

Originally a member of the 2027 recruiting class, Keita reclassified to 2026 after committing to Michael Malone and North Carolina on April 28. The 18-year-old from Bamako, Mali is set to join the Tar Heels from FC Barcelona’s youth program, bringing elite size and rim-protecting potential at seven feet tall with a 7-foot-7 wingspan.

“Keita is a multi-year project as he fills out his frame,” Vecenie writes. “He has a ton of defensive tools in terms of mobility and length, but he’s not strong enough.”

Avdalas is projected to go No. 53 overall in ESPN’s mock draft by Woo, while Vecenie included him alongside Keita in his “other names to watch” section.

The Virginia Tech transfer attended the 2025 NBA Draft Combine after four seasons of high level experience in Greece, averaging 10.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists across two scrimmages. He ultimately withdrew from the draft and opted to continue his development at the collegiate level in Blacksburg before transferring to Chapel Hill.

“Avdalas was the player I was closest to ranking outside of the top 30,” Vecenie writes. “I think his upside is high in a well-spaced North Carolina ecosystem led by Malone. He’s a gifted player with the ball in his hands and can pass. He needs to find answers as a scorer.”

North Carolina’s other incoming international big man, Alexandros Samodurov, also earned mention in The Athletic’s “other names to watch” section alongside Keita and Avdalas. He was not included in ESPN’s initial mock draft.

Samodurov declared for the 2026 NBA Draft before withdrawing his name on May 28. Two days later, he committed to North Carolina. Prior to his withdrawal, the 21-year-old was ranked No. 41 on The Athletic’s NBA Draft board and No. 72 on ESPN’s big board.

“Samodurov is skilled, but I want to see how his game translates to college basketball,” Vecenie writes.

After Caleb Wilson and Henri Veesaar heard their names called in the 2026 NBA Draft, North Carolina has now produced four NBA Draft picks since 2024. And based on the early projections, the Tar Heels appear well-positioned to add to that total in 2027.