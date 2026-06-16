French and Schaffner - All About the Process - UNC's Off Day Interviews

OMAHA, Neb. — Inside Carolina and other assembled media spoke to UNC’s Carter French and Jake Schaffner on Tuesday as the Tar Heels await the winner of Troy/West Virginia in the College World Series bracket final on Wednesday.

Scroll down for excerpts and to watch the full interviews below.

Carter French

On the ups and downs in each game

“That’s just how baseball is, it goes up and down. The best thing that we can do is just stay even keeled the whole game and not let ourselves get too high when we do something good, and not let ourselves get too low when something bad or just goes wrong. So, if we can just stick with the process and just keep, keep looking forward, we’ll be fine.”

On watching McDuffie deal against WVU

“We’ve always had full trust in that kid. Sometimes you go out there and you don’t get the result you want, but he gives it his all every time. So, it was no surprise that he went out there and did his job like he usually does, and just pitched his butt off.”

On managing time with days off

“It is a little weird, but thankfully the days here go pretty quickly. I mean, there’s a lot to do, and we’re a tight team, so we just find a lot to do together, and we’re going to practice again today, so it shouldn’t be an issue. Tomorrow will be here before we know it.

“I think we’ve just learned to stay resilient and know that anything can happen in a game, and just whatever happens, just move on from it. If it’s bad and if it’s good, use that as momentum. But the biggest thing is stay even keeled, because the crowd, the reactions go up and down, and you don’t want to get caught too much up in that.”

On playing the outfield here vs. Bosh

“It’s a little deeper, and the gaps are deeper, and the wind definitely affects the ball more in this stadium than I’d say at the Bosh. There’s just more trees around to kind of block out the wind there. But that’s the only thing I’d say. There are fans behind you, a lot more fans, so can get a little loud and hard to hear if we’re trying to talk, but it’s not really a big issue.”

On getting the first two wins

“It’s a great feeling, but we’re not focused on what we’ve done already. We’re just ready for the next game and our next opponent, and we just have got to focus on what we do, what we can do best to win that game.”

Jake Schaffner

On leading off and seeing pitches

“I think it’s very important, for especially that first at bat, to just kind of seeing what the pitcher has to offer and relaying that message to the guys in the dugout. I think that’s very helpful, how I’m seeing him, what pitches he’s got, how much it’s moving. But if I get a fastball first right down the plate, I’m going to have to swing at it since it’s probably going be the best pitch I’m going to see in that bat. So it really just depends on what pitches I’m getting and how how difficult the pitcher is to face.

“It’s kind of hard to (relay information) mid at bat, but when Gavin’s walking up to the plate, I’ll try and whisper him a couple tips that I think will benefit him going up to the plate. I’ll do it to the dugout, because it’s way easier then to just tell everyone — I can tell Coach Wierz, and he can relate it to all the batters.”

On stepping in the box the first time at the CWS

“It was crazy just seeing all those fans, so I kind of got away from it for a little bit, but had to lock back in for that first pitch. But it was an incredible seeing all those fans, and all that Carolina Blue in the stands.”

On the Carolina lineup

“It’s been probably the best lineup I’ve ever played with, and it’s great because whenever someone goes to bat, doesn’t matter who it is, I have full faith and confidence in that guy. So, it’s been a pleasure to play with these guys all year and watch them compete all year. It’s been incredible to watch that.”

On playing in the Midwest

“It’s been awesome. It’s always great coming back to the Midwest, seeing the weather that’s similar to Wisconsin, North Dakota, and the I think the best part is that most of my family’s here. I’ve probably got 20 family members here right now, so just being able to spend that time with them and having them at my games, it’s been truly a blessing, and I’m so thankful that they’re here right now.”

On playing on the Charles Schwab dirt

“The Bosh is definitely the best dirt that I’ve played on all year, but it’s extremely good dirt here, good grass on the infield, and there’s not really any bad hops.

“I think the wind is fine. It can be difficult sometimes, but I think the sun especially left field, third base, and shortstop, just because it’s coming right at our faces. You have got to get used to it, sometimes the shades on, shades off, it doesn’t really matter. It’s just when the ball goes up, it’s kind of hard to see it off the bat. You have to really track it and try your best as you can.”