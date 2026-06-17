On the Dirt: Carolina Heads to the Finals

OMAHA, Neb. — Inside Carolina’s Grace Nugent and Tommy Ashley spoke to five key Diamond Heels on the dirt in Charles Schwab following North Carolina’s 12-7 win over West Virginia. Carolina’s win put the Tar Heels into the College World Series finals beginning on Saturday night in Omaha.

Cooper Nicholson

“I am at a loss for words. I don’t know, it’s a great feeling for sure.”

“I wasn’t trying to do too much at the plate (on the triple), I got a cutter going away, just took it to the opposite field and just came through in a big moment for the guys.”

“I thought Owen looked phenomenal today, 4-for-5 and three extra base hits, he was phenomenally swinging it well. Gavin, he had some great plays in the field as well.”

“When Caden came in, there was no doubt in my mind he was going to shut it down. He’s been phenomenal all year, he’s a hardworking young man, and he looked great out there.”

“I think (scoring a lot early) was a good momentum setter for us. Getting a couple runs early, getting Schaffner on, and then Owen with a big swing of the bat there early on.”

“I think our offense goes un-talked about. I think we have some great guys that can swing the bat very well, like Owen and Schaff, they’re good momentum setters, and you saw that today.”

Jake Schaffner

“It feels unbelievable. I’m kind of speechless right now. It’s going to be so cool. We’re playing for the national championship on Saturday, and just… it’s awesome feeling. Awesome feeling.”

“I think that we’re one of the most dangerous lineups as a whole in the country. I think we showed that today too. Everyone was doing their job, putting in work, grinding out at bats, hitting the ball on the barrel, and it showed today.”

“It’s unbelievable batting in front of a guy like Owen and Gavin, too, because when I get on first base, I’m fairly confident they’re going to hit me in somehow. So it’s great being able to get on base and having full confidence with guys hitting me in.”

“It feels great. Like you said, we haven’t done a great job of (hitting with RISP) in the past, so when we have a day like today, and we hit in almost all of our runners in that we had on base, it feels really good.”

“We (Gallaher and I) actually didn’t start playing shortstop and second together really until the first game of the season, but I feel like we clicked almost instantly. I think we gel together on and off the field, so it helps a ton, and just it’s incredible playing alongside him every single day.”

Erik Paulsen

“This feels amazing. This is why I came to this university to be in a position where we are today, and I give all credit to Coach Forbes, believing in me and the transfer portal allowing me to be here.”

“Oh man, it’s awesome (playing baseball with these teammates). These are things you dream about in the backyard, playing whiffle ball, playing in the College World Series. It’s really is awesome doing it with these guys. I love them, and I’m so glad we have another two or three games together.”

“I think I just executed the game plan really well (at the plate). Both of the guys that I got the hits off of were sinker ballers, so I needed to stay on the ground and work through the middle of the field, which is what Coach Weirz, Coach Jackson, Coach Martorano, Coach Datres tell us. They all work and they help us. So I just think I executed that well.”

“It’s awesome. I mean, hitting with guys in scoring position is obviously very huge. Two out RBIs, which we had a decent amount of them today, really huge. I think that’s just our slow heartbeat at the plate, and staying in our moment.”

“(Glauber) just kept his composure, and he kept competing, and I also give credit to Jackson Rose. He was out there, and he kept his composure, and he just competed. Two big things for a baseball player, they have them both.”

“We’re not done yet, but (my father would) be so excited, so excited for us and for me, and it’s going to mean a lot to play on Father’s Day.”

Caden Glauber

“This is surreal, you grew up watching on TV and wanting to be that guy. Playing for this team means the world. It’s just awesome to be out there on the mound for that last out.”

“(Jackson Rose) is my buddy, we’re very close, he’s one of the best pitchers in the country. Never worried whether he’s going to get the job done or not. Just watching him in the bullpen go to work is awesome.”

“(The offense) worked so hard, we knew that they were going to show up. They always show up, they get the job done every single game, and we’re the best offense here, so we’re getting the job done in the championship as well.”

“We talk about all the time, getting the next guy out, solo homers aren’t going to beat you, so you get the next guy out, you’re out of the inning.”

“(The slider) was pretty good today, backed up a couple. If my fastball wasn’t working as I wanted it to, I can just go back to that slider, and the same thing, the slider wasn’t working, maybe go back to the fastball.”

Carter French

“It feels unbelievable. We’ve been envisioning this all year, since August when we all showed up and met. We knew that this was our end goal, but it’s really not our end goal, because we have got to finish it. But so happy to be here, and, and be in this moment, end up winning three in a row. It’s nice to have two days off, and it’s awesome. This group is so special, and I really think we are going to do it.”

“It’s unreal. I’m having a blast. This is the best baseball experience of my life by far. And just I’m trying to soak it all in. I know that after the fact I’m going to wish I soaked it in more, but I I’m just trying to take one day at a time.”

“I’m just trying to get on base and get on base for Schaffner and Gavin and Owen to hopefully drive me in. So I’m just going to do what I’m told, and if I have to sac bunt, I’m gonna sac bunt. If I have to hit and run, I’m going to hit and run. So I’m just trying to do my job to help this team win.”

“My mom gave me a little bit of the dirt (from Boshamer) she grabbed from the super regional, and I think it’s given us a little bit of that Bosh Magic here in Omaha at Charles Schwab.”