‘I Hate To Lose’: Frustration Rises in Palo Alto

PALO ALTO, Calif. — As the final buzzer sounded Wednesday night inside Maples Pavilion, students raced onto midcourt in a frenzy. And when Stanford head coach Kyle Smith led the crowd in the “nerds” chant from the 1984 film Revenge of the Nerds, the message rang even louder for North Carolina: something has to change — fast.

Jeremy Dent-Smith’s sixth three-pointer of the night gave Stanford an 88-87 lead with 1:01 remaining — its first lead since the 17:30 mark of the first half. Shooting 16-of-28 in the second half (10-for-15 from three), the Cardinal erased a two-point halftime deficit and handed UNC its first loss of the season when leading at the break.

As Inside Carolina’s Tommy Ashley has often repeated, losing breeds frustration — and frustration breeds anger. Well, both emotions were on full display as Caleb Wilson and Henri Veesaar addressed the media after the loss.

Read some noteworthy excerpts from Veesaar and Wilson’s interview here…

What’s the key for you guys to be able to keep your foot on the gas and not let situations like tonight happen?

Henri Veesaar: “I feel like it’s not even that we let our energy drown and we lose focus. It’s more we take a couple bad shots and get a little bit careless with the ball. We don’t value the possession as much when we get up.”

Caleb Wilson: “I think we’ve got to stick to what works, what got us the lead. That’s my opinion.”

Can you describe your emotions after this one and the emotions in the locker room?

Wilson: “Me, I’m frustrated. I hate to lose and I hate losing when we don’t have to, so that’s all I can say. Emotional locker room, nobody was really talking so that’s all I can say.

Veesaar: “Personally I think everybody is pissed off because we know that those are controllables that are in our control. So I think just clearing up those little things… one on one, just taking pride in your matchup, not letting a guy score on you, and just being proud to wear this uniform and do what we can do to win the game.

What do you see when you’re out there that’s leading to those open shots?

Wilson: “We just have to make them miss. People are making shots, we just have to make them miss, that’s all I can really say. When somebody (Ebuka Okorie) has 36 points on us and I think two other players had 20, that s**t can’t happen, that’s all I can say.”

You have a couple of days till you play Cal, how do you get your minds back right for what you’re going to deal with there?

Veesaar: “I mean, what’s done is done. Just being able to have the next shot mentality, like this game is done. We have another game coming in a couple days. Just go back, learn from this game, watch film on this game, and then concentrate on the next opponent and do whatever we can do to have the best defensive game there. And just really change our identity as a team and show how physical we can be and how good we can be defensively, because I think that’s what coaches take pride in, and we’re not doing our job as players.”

Change your identity? What do you think needs to be changed?

Veesaar: “I feel like we just have to take pride in playing defense and playing one on one matchups overall and like, just as a team, it ain’t a one… if somebody scores 36 points, that ain’t like a one-man job, like one guy doesn’t have to guard him, it’s a whole team. We’ve got to be more in the gaps, we have to help more. We’ve got to just rotate better, be quicker out of it. He did an incredible job of passing out, then they got a lot of threes just making the easy, simple plays. But we’ve got to do a way better job with being disruptive on defense.”