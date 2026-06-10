Miss. OL Neal Roberts Commits To UNC

After wrapping up his official visit this weekend, Peach State offensive lineman Neal Roberts announced his commitment to North Carolina on Tuesday.

Roberts, a three-star prospect from Winona (Miss.) High, arrived in Chapel Hill on Friday for his first official visit of the recruiting calendar.

The 6-foot-3, 305-pound offensive lineman transferred this offseason from Winona (Miss.) High, where he started at left tackle as a junior. Roberts expects to remain at tackle this fall for South Gwinnett after rotating between guard and center during his sophomore season.

In addition to North Carolina, Roberts held offers from Pittsburgh, Georgia State, Appalachian State, South Florida, Liberty, and Mississippi Valley State — though the Tar Heels were the first program to offer him.

Since receiving that offer in February, Roberts has remained in consistent communication with Tar Heel offensive line coach Will Friend, who is set to enter his second season in Chapel Hill this fall.

At one point, Roberts also had official visits scheduled with Georgia State, Appalachian State, and South Florida.

Roberts becomes the third offensive line commitment in Carolina’s 2027 recruiting class.