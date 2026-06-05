Ga. OL Shavezz Dixon Announces UNC Commitment

North Carolina added its second offensive lineman of the week on Friday when high-three-star prospect Shavezz “SteamRoll” Dixon announced his commitment during a ceremony at his high school.

Dixon, a 6-foot-4, 325-pound lineman from Lee County (Ga.) High, chose the Tar Heels over fellow finalists Florida State, Georgia Tech, Pittsburgh, and Virginia.

A mid-April visit to UNC helped set the stage for his decision.

“This experience definitely pushed [UNC] up to the top,” Dixon said following the visit. “I definitely say that they’re one of the top three schools, if not [No.] 1, that I’m definitely looking at towards my decision.

“[UNC] treated me like I was a priority.”

The Tar Heels also had a familiar connection working in their favor, as Dixon’s former teammate Leroy Jackson is currently a sophomore defensive lineman at UNC.

Dixon originally planned to announce his decision on July 8 and take a full slate of official visits, but he changed course last month after only completing an official visit to Virginia. He trimmed his list of finalists and moved his commitment date up to June 5.

In addition to Virginia, Dixon had planned official visits to each of his finalists as well as Texas A&M. He will still take an official visit to UNC on June 12.

Early Monday morning, three-star offensive lineman Lauifi Tosi also announced his commitment to UNC after visiting Chapel Hill the prior weekend.

With Dixon’s addition, UNC’s 2026 class now stands at seven commitments.

The Rivals Industry Ranking lists Dixon as the No. 560 overall prospect and No. 44 interior offensive lineman nationally.

As a junior, Dixon earned Atlanta Journal-Constitution Class 5A All-State honorable mention recognition while starting at right guard for Lee County, which finished 8-4.