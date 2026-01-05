North Carolina Quarterback Gio Lopez To Enter Transfer Portal

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina quarterback Gio Lopez will be entering the transfer portal after all, On3’s Pete Nakos confirmed on Monday. Lopez had announced two weeks ago, through his agent, that he had planned to return to North Carolina for 2026.

Lopez completed 65.1% of his passes for 1,747 yards, 10 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He also rushed for 133 yards on 83 carries, adding three touchdowns.

Lopez enters the portal following former Big Ten quarterback Billy Edwards’ commitment to North Carolina on Sunday. North Carolina is also hosting Texas A&M quarterback transfer Miles O’Neill on Monday.

Lopez did sign with UNC until after spring practice ended in April, committing one day after Ryan Browne entered the portal and one day before the former Boilermaker transferred back to Purdue.

On Aug. 27, Lopez was named the Tar Heels’ starting quarterback ahead of their Labor Day opener against TCU. The South Alabama transfer completed 4-of-10 passes for 69 yards and an interception in the loss before exiting with a back injury.

Lopez remained UNC’s starting quarterback despite Freddie Kitchens’ offense seemingly ill-suited for his skill set. UNC ranked 121st nationally in scoring at 19.3 points per game — its lowest average in 20 years — was tied for 128th nationally with 22 passing plays of 20 yards or more. Kitchens was fired shortly after the regular season concluded and has since been replaced by former Arkansas interim head coach Bobby Petrino.

Following last season’s offensive struggles, quarterback is a position North Carolina has emphasized and one that has already seen significant turnover. Veteran quarterback Max Johnson and true freshman Bryce Baker announced their plans to enter the portal last month. After Edwards’ commitment on Sunday, the coaching staff’s attention turned to O’Neill and his scheduled visit to Chapel Hill on Monday. A former four-star prospect and top-25 quarterback in the 2024 class, O’Neill was originally recruited to Texas A&M by Petrino.

“This year we have a better understanding of what’s in the portal — what could be in the portal — what kind of players we want from the portal that fit what we have to do here at North Carolina,” UNC general manager Michael Lombardi said after the season. “And so we have to be ready to be able to fill the spots that we have to and that’s why it’s really important to have a grading system, to have a personnel department so that we can sit there and honestly say … we need to get a better player.”

After signing a two-year deal with North Carolina in April, Lopez renegotiated his contract in December and, despite suffering a broken leg in the season finale against NC State, appeared intent to compete to lead the Tar Heels’ offense again next season. But with O’Neill’s visit remaining on schedule Monday, North Carolina’s plan to add multiple transfer quarterbacks may have signaled what was ahead for Lopez.