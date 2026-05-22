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Glauber Shines, UNC Downs Virginia Tech to Advance in ACC Tournament

GraceNugentby: Grace Nugent1 hour agogracegnugent
0C1A0622-caden glauber

CHARLOTTE, N.C—Behind ninety stellar pitches by freshman Caden Glauber, North Carolina vanquished Virginia Tech, sending the Hokies back to Blacksburg. Jason DeCaro, for the first time in a weekend since Clemson did not make it through five innings (the non-conference Duke Sunday game not included). Glauber took over to close out the 10-4 victory and ensure the Tar Heels move on to the semifinals of the ACC Tournament on Saturday. 

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