Glauber Shines, UNC Downs Virginia Tech to Advance in ACC Tournament
CHARLOTTE, N.C—Behind ninety stellar pitches by freshman Caden Glauber, North Carolina vanquished Virginia Tech, sending the Hokies back to Blacksburg. Jason DeCaro, for the first time in a weekend since Clemson did not make it through five innings (the non-conference Duke Sunday game not included). Glauber took over to close out the 10-4 victory and ensure the Tar Heels move on to the semifinals of the ACC Tournament on Saturday.