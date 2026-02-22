Grace: Sluggish Outing Produces UNC's First Loss

DURHAM, N.C. — Welsh poet Dylan Thomas once said “do not go gentle into that good night.” On Saturday at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park, East Carolina’s blasts sent North Carolina gently into the cool crisp evening.

The Pirates took an early lead, tagging UNC starter Folger Boaz with two runs in the first two frames. Boaz was able to use his off-speed pitches to put up goose eggs in his final 2.3 innings. Gavin Gallaher responded, putting the Tar Heels on his back with a three-run monster homer over the left field fence to knot the game 3-3. Both offenses sat dormant in the middle innings until ECU exploded in the seventh as Grady Lenahan sent a three run-shot to the left side. ECU shut the door on UNC in the eighth. putting up a four spot, for the final 10-3 score.

* Let’s start with an emphasis on a few good things. Boaz did not have the outing he would’ve liked, but it was not due to his inability to find the strike zone. Command is always A1 on the priority list when evaluating pitchers and that is no different when it comes to performance. The junior lefty let up three runs over his 4.2 innings, but turned in a 69% strike rate, which is far and away in the right direction. Additionally, even though he surrendered runs and it looked as if his fastball velocity was off a bit early, his pitch count was in a good spot and he battled to put up zeros in the third, fourth and fifth.

* Another bright spot: Gavin Gallaher. While his postseason exploits are legendary, with a single swing Gallaher tied the game with a piece of fantastic pitch selection. ECU starter Gavin Van Kempen tossed an 83-mile per hour changeup up and in that Gallaher watched go by. The next pitch had almost the exact same metrics, however instead of 11 inches of horizontal break, it only moved three and ended up middle-middle of the zone where Gallaher pounced on it and sent it over the left field wall.

* Also in other statistical terms, Jake Schaffner is still one of the hardest players in all of college baseball to strike out, with only one on the year.

* But that is where the good ends. The Tar Heels struck out at their highest clip of the season, 11 strikeouts to ECU’s four. According to Gallaher after the game, from a hitting prospective, the Tar Heels did not execute either. ECU reliever Sean Jenkins put the Tar Heels through the spin cycle, with his nefarious cutter that fooled everyone but Gallaher, who had the lone hit in the final four and two third innings.

* For a pitching staff that came into the contest with the 4th best ERA in the nation, 10 runs on 14 hits is far below the Tar Heels’ bar. The Pirates came out swinging, quite different than the team that was shutout in their own park the night before. Credit ECU head coach Cliff Godwin on getting his team back in the game mentally and crafting a great approach for the Tar Heels’ arms. The stick of dynamite for the Pirates was center fielder Lenahan, who was a single shy of the cycle.

* The fight in the Tar Heel lineup also seemed absent. Gallaher pumped energy into the dugout with his three-run shot, but when faced with a deficit in the final few innings, the whole team seemed to deflate. It’s early in the year and getting the first loss of the season may not be a bad thing in terms of learning to deal with failure at UNC. After the game, Scott Forbes repeated the mantra that outcomes are distractions and how his team responds is the most important part of tomorrow’s game.

* Finally, we talked about polish after the Indiana series. While the box score shows no errors, to the eye test, it was not the Tar Heels’ night defensively. The bunt defense was not sharp and a few throws around the diamond need to get that layer of polish. In tight games, the little things are found in the winning dugout, and on this day, the lavender-clad Pirates were just better on the diamond.

The series wraps in Chapel Hill on Sunday. First pitch – weather permitting – is 1 p.m.