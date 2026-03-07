Grace: Uncompetitive Pitches Doom UNC in UVa Opener

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The last time UNC surrendered 13 runs was 364 days ago. It was against Stanford to open ACC play. Jason DeCaro started on the mound. On Friday, UNC lost its first home game of the season, 13-3, in a seven inning mercy-rule defeat at the hands of Southern rival Virginia.

The last time these two teams met was in Omaha and DeCaro started on the mound. That game had a different outcome, walk off win where Vance Honeycutt was the hero of the day.

Two large points echoed from head coach Scott Forbes postgame, that the Cavaliers outplayed UNC in every aspect and that the Tar Heels threw too many non-competitive pitches.

Here’s what you need to know about the Tar Heels’ opening ACC loss:

Uncompetitive Pitches

The theme of the night for UNC was uncompetitive pitches and it began with the starting pitching. To Forbes an uncompetitive pitch is a pitch that looks like a ball coming out of the hand, normally based on delivery, and the Tar Heels had way too many of them.

The advanced analytics on DeCaro vs. Stanford and DeCaro vs. Virginia look eerily similar. The numbers on his fastball and breaking balls all looked out of sorts and a bit flat. DeCaro started 0-2 against Cavalier leadoff Eric Becker, with his first pitch coming in at 95 miles per hour. It was a promising start, until the next pitch when DeCaro plunked him. UVa plated one in the first and none in the second but then put up four in the third. Only one run was charged to DeCaro due to an error on Cooper Nicholson but it pushed the righty out of the game.

The outing harkened back to Stanford last year where DeCaro went 4.1 IP, 7 H, 7 ER, 3 BB and 5 K. The numbers are nowhere near the same but they are far below DeCaro’s usual level. What also damned his outing was the command. DeCaro had two wild pitches all of last season, but on Friday night he had two. He finished at a 62.5 K%, not the best and it permeated throughout the staff, which could not afford to give up anything easy or free to a talented UVa lineup that has a bone to pick after that Omaha loss and is fueled by a bit of rivalry hate.

The DeCaro at the Bosh on Friday was nowhere near Friday night Jungle DeCaro or Saturday Tallahassee DeCaro.

The command issue, and permeation of non-competitive pitches, was present in all of the arms that UNC trotted out. The arm barn dealt out six walks, five wild pitches, two hit batsmen.

All in all the night was uncompetitive on the mound—expect Jake Cackovich’s third of an inning, according to Forbes .

The Soft Tossing Lefty

A tale as old as time, the Tar Heels versus the soft tossing lefty. There was a reason Shea Sprague was so effective, he’s the Achillies heel of so many teams, and UNC is not an exception to the rule.

Henry Zatakowski, a soft slinging, tops at 91 lefty fit the mold perfectly. Through three innings he looked untouchable. It didn’t help that the offense was stuck on the bench for much of the time as the starting arms struggled. Through the first three frames only one Carolina blue baserunner even got a chance on the dirt. Most of it was soft contact and fly balls for early counts.

The Tar Heels didn’t have a base-runner until the fourth inning when Owen Hull singled to the left side. UNC only came away with one, and would put two more on the board in the seventh but not before Virginia’s offense steamrolled scoring in every frame but the second.

The Errors

Head coach Scott Forbes always says it but it comes back to starting pitching and clean, precise defense. Neither of those showed up in the full Tar Heel might on Friday. UNC entered the season with the best fielding percentage in the conference, committing six errors in its first 14 games.

On Friday, UNC committed two costly errors. One by Nicholson at third that led to three unearned runs and a throwing error by Cameron Padgett in the fourth.

It was not clean baseball in any sense of the word, from the wild pitches that made Macon Winslow shoot up from his crouch a handful of times, and fielding snafus that led to Forbes uttering the simple truth: UNC was outplayed.

The Tar Heels do have a chance to respond to the loss and change the narrative as the Cavaliers are back for a Saturday double-header. Game one is at 1 p.m. and game two will commence an hour after game one’s completion.