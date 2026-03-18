Greg: Governor Josh Stein Weighs In on UNC’s Smith Center Debate

North Carolina governor Josh Stein has now joined the debate. As University of North Carolina administrators weigh whether to renovate the Dean E. Smith Center or build a new arena, Stein offered his perspective Wednesday on Inside Carolina Daily, providing the latest reminder that the topic has grown far beyond campus planners and athletics officials.

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Stein’s comments come two weeks after UNC released the results of its multi‑year arena study, a transparency step that only intensified public interest. The documents outlined seven scenarios ranging from a $153 million Repair & Maintain option to a $786 million new arena at Carolina North. The data confirmed that the 40-year-old Smith Center is aging and its needs are significant. Fans, donors, former players, architects and now the governor have all weighed in, turning the arena question into a statewide conversation about tradition, identity and the economics of modern college athletics.

Stein, a lifelong UNC fan, didn’t endorse a specific option. Instead, he spoke as someone who has lived through multiple eras of Carolina basketball and understands why the decision is so emotionally charged.

“I followed it as a very interested fan,” Stein said. “I’ve not looked at any plans. I haven’t looked at any of the pro formas to truly understand what the numbers say. I saw the summary sheet that the Athletic Department put out.”

He described growing up in Carmichael Auditorium, graduating Chapel Hill High School in 1984 – two years before the Smith Center opened – and initially resisting the move to a larger, more modern building. “I lamented the creation of the Dean Dome,” Stein said. “I thought it was going to ruin Carolina basketball. And I was like, ‘why can’t we just have one game a year in Carmichael for old times’ sake?’ And they were like, ‘it just loses too much revenue, we have to do all the games in the Dean Dome.’”

That tension between nostalgia and financial reality is exactly what UNC is confronting again.

“I guess I have a lot of sympathy for both camps in that I’ve now been going to Carolina games at the Dean Dome for 40 years,” Stein said. “And this year was incredible. They have more home wins than they’ve ever had in history, an undefeated home season. Everyone who went to a game got the benefit of a win, but I also understand the economics of college basketball. Things are very different than they have ever been. These athletic departments are trying to squeeze out every marginal few million dollars they can.”

The study makes clear why a new arena is on the table. UNC’s consultants projected that new‑build options – whether at Carolina North, Odum Village, the Bowles Lot, the Friday Center, or even on the current site – would cost between $703 million and $786 million. Those scenarios also carried the highest revenue potential, with annual net revenue estimates reaching as high as $62 million and capital gifts projected as high as $404 million. A new arena would also allow UNC to keep playing in Chapel Hill during construction, except in the case of a rebuild on the current footprint.

Renovating the Smith Center, by contrast, carries an estimated price tag of $591 million. Due to existing permanent seat rights that limit premium seating revenue opportunities, the study projected $257 million in capital gifts and roughly $41.6 million in annual net revenue, which is significantly less than the new build options. Renovation would also be the most disruptive path, likely forcing UNC to reduce capacity for multiple seasons and potentially move some games to Greensboro or Carmichael, resulting in lost revenue.

The least expensive option, Repair & Maintain, would only address essential needs and generate a negative annual net cash flow of $3.8 million. The study noted that roughly $80 million of that work is needed soon, including roof repairs that have already begun.

“I haven’t done the deep dive on the numbers,” Stein said, “but the athletic department is clearly convinced that there’s much more revenue to be had in a new building, just from the luxury boxes and different ways they can get more cash flow than they can by a retrofit of the Dean Dome. I don’t know if that money is enough to merit the sort of emotional loss of giving up the Dean Dome and just a practical loss of what really is a functional building, even if it’s not built to current standards. This new idea about a new building just nearby in Odum Village, that has elements of both being on campus and a new building with more revenue sources…

“I think there just needs to be a lot more deliberation. I commend the athletic department for realizing that, and we’re now in a point where all the voices are having an opportunity to be heard using a common set of facts, which I think will improve the ultimate decision-making. Closing a door and making a decision behind closed doors really doesn’t inspire confidence or buy in.”

The Smith Center is more than a building. It’s a symbol, a memory bank, a place where generations of fans have lived their Carolina lives. That’s why the debate has spilled into living rooms, message boards, donor suites, student groups and now the governor’s office. Stein’s comments didn’t settle anything. They weren’t meant to. But they captured the central truth of the moment: this is a decision that touches everyone who views college athletics through a Carolina blue lens, and all of them have an opinion.

More Exclusive Arena Coverage from Greg Barnes

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* Inside UNC’s Original Fundraising Plans & Materials

* What is UNC’s Arena Timeline?

* How Has Odum Village Emerged as a Primary Arena Option

* Student Seating a Defining Issue in Arena Planning

* Updated Arena Details: Costs, Revenues, Timeline

* Admins Discuss Smith Center Renovation Feasibility

* UNC Launches Alumni Council for Basketball Arena

* The Arena Decision, and the Carolina Basketball Family’s Fight to Save the Smith Center